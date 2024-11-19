SISECAM RECEIVES AWARD FROM UIPATH FOR AI AND ROBOTIC PROCESS AUTOMATION

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam has been honored with the AI25 award, given to companies that stand out in operational efficiency, productivity, and innovation through strategic transformation tools. This award is presented by UiPath, a leader in artificial intelligence and automation.

As a global player in the glass and chemicals industries, Sisecam has once again demonstrated its success in digital transformation earning the 2024 AI25 award from UiPath. Sisecam has joined the 25 companies honored this year in UiPath’s Annual AI25 Awards, further establishing its pioneering position in the field.

Sisecam’s awarded project used UiPath’s artificial intelligence and automation solutions to improve document management in hiring processes, increase classification accuracy, and maximize efficiency. Through UiPath's Document Understanding and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, over 50,000 documents were classified within the OpenText system. These documents were in 12 different languages and included structured, semi-structured, and unstructured formats. This automation increased Sisecam’s daily document classification capacity by six times.

The project achieved an impressive 87.5% efficiency increase in document management, enabling employees to focus on more strategic tasks by delegating routine work to artificial intelligence. By minimizing errors and data inconsistencies caused by manual processes, the system provides reliable and compliant data management, providing effective solutions for regulatory and industry compliance.

Focusing on its goal to become even more integrated and digital, Sisecam continues to integrate artificial intelligence solutions into its business processes. These solutions are applied in Sisecam’s various functions, from production to sales and human resources to logistics, aiming to achieve the highest levels of efficiency and performance.

About Sisecam

Sisecam was founded in 1935 to establish Turkey’s glass industry in line with the vision of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, a great leader respected worldwide. Today, Sisecam is a major global player in the fields of glass and chemicals. Sisecam is the only global company operating in all core areas of glass production – including flat glass, glassware, glass packaging and glass fiber. Currently, Sisecam is the world’s leader manufacturer of glassware and is among the top five producers of glass packaging and flat glass. Sisecam is also one of the three largest soda producers in the world and the world leader in chromium chemicals.

Sisecam plays a leading role in flat glass, glassware, glass packaging, chemicals, automotive, glass fiber, mining, energy, and recycling business lines. The company operates production facilities in Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Russian Federation, Georgia, Ukraine, Egypt, India, and the USA in addition to Türkiye.

Sisecam takes firm steps towards its goal of becoming one of the world's top 3 manufacturers in all of its main fields of activity, with its competent human resources and smart technologies. Sisecam with 89 years of experience, more than 24 thousand employees, production activities in 14 countries on four continents, and a sales network of more than 150 countries, continues its growth journey with an inclusive approach that supports the development of its entire ecosystem. Sisecam takes responsibility for protecting the planet, empowering society and transforming life with its CareForNext strategy, which is compliant with and centered around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals http://www.sisecam.com.tr/en

