St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2008323

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: VSP St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 11/18/24 @ 2046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Brett Langdell

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Modern Touch Salon

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 18th, 2024, at approximately 2046 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a burglary that had just taken place at Modern Touch Salon in the town of Enosburg. After a thorough investigation, it was established that Brett Langdell (29) of Enosburg had forced entry through a window of Modern Touch Salon and taken money from the Salon.

Troopers were able to locate Langdell, shortly after the incident. Langdell was then taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing. Per order of the court, Langdell was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charges on 11/19/24 @ 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2024 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

