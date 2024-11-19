St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2008323
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin
STATION: VSP St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/18/24 @ 2046 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brett Langdell
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Modern Touch Salon
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 18th, 2024, at approximately 2046 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a burglary that had just taken place at Modern Touch Salon in the town of Enosburg. After a thorough investigation, it was established that Brett Langdell (29) of Enosburg had forced entry through a window of Modern Touch Salon and taken money from the Salon.
Troopers were able to locate Langdell, shortly after the incident. Langdell was then taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing. Per order of the court, Langdell was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charges on 11/19/24 @ 1300 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2024 @ 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
