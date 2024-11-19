Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,662 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,327 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident 

 

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

         

CASE#: 24A2008323

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Martin

STATION: VSP St. Albans                

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 

 

DATE/TIME: 11/18/24 @ 2046 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street Enosburg, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary & Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Brett Langdell

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Modern Touch Salon

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On November 18th, 2024, at approximately 2046 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a burglary that had just taken place at Modern Touch Salon in the town of Enosburg. After a thorough investigation, it was established that Brett Langdell (29) of Enosburg had forced entry through a window of Modern Touch Salon and taken money from the Salon.

 

Troopers were able to locate Langdell, shortly after the incident. Langdell was then taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in St. Albans for processing. Per order of the court, Langdell was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $1,000 bail and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court for the above charges on 11/19/24 @ 1300 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/19/2024 @ 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court- Criminal Division 

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $1,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED 

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks / Burglary, Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more