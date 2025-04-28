New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B5001861

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Neil Carey

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 4/27/25 at 1645 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 17

TOWN: West Addison

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Champlain Bridge Marina

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: David French Jr.

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Addison, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 4/27/25 at approximately 1645 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 17 in the Town of West Addison. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as David French Jr.

French was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Addison

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/25 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Sergeant Neil Carey

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919