New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ LSA
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25B5001861
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Neil Carey
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 4/27/25 at 1645 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 17
TOWN: West Addison
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Champlain Bridge Marina
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: David French Jr.
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Addison, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1999
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 4/27/25 at approximately 1645 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 17 in the Town of West Addison. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as David French Jr.
French was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/25 1230 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Neil Carey
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police – New Haven
2490 Ethan Allen Highway
New Haven, VT 05472
Office: 802-388-4919
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.