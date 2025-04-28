Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,317 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

 

CASE#: 25B5001861                                              

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Neil Carey

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 4/27/25 at 1645 hours

 

STREET: Vermont Route 17

 

TOWN: West Addison

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Champlain Bridge Marina

 

WEATHER: Cloudy           

 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

 

VEHICLE #1

 

OPERATOR: David French Jr.

 

AGE: 20     

 

SEAT BELT? Y

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Addison, VT

 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1999

 

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

 

VEHICLE MODEL: Grand Cherokee

 

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

 

INJURIES: None

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

 

On 4/27/25 at approximately 1645 hours Troopers with the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks were advised of a single vehicle crash on Vt Route 17 in the Town of West Addison. The operator reportedly went off the road, caused property damage and then left the area in his vehicle. Through investigation, the operator was located and identified as David French Jr.

 

French was issued a citation for Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

 

MUG SHOT: Y

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT: Addison

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/23/25 1230 hours         

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

 

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Sergeant Neil Carey

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police – New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Highway

New Haven, VT 05472

Office: 802-388-4919

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Haven Barracks/ Motor Vehicle Crash/ LSA

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more