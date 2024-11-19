Solifi recognised for Digital Innovation at Leasing Life Awards

Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist wins its second award of the year, following the Sustainable Finance Awards.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solifi, a global fintech software partner for secured finance, has received an accolade for ESG Portfolio Strategist in the Digital Innovation of the Year (ESG) category at Leasing Life Awards 2024. Taking place in Milan, Italy on 14th November, the awards celebrate innovation and talent in the industry.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised once again this year for our commitment to helping automotive funders solve the many challenges surrounding ESG,” says David Hamilton, CEO at Solifi. “As sustainability continues to become a core focus within the leasing industry, Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist is leading the charge in supporting businesses in meeting regulatory requirements, customer and funding partner expectations and reaching their net-zero goals.”

“Our three decades of experience in the automotive finance and vehicle data markets position us to fully understand the unique industry challenges,” says Ivan Bagaliyski, Director, Strategy and ESG Value Proposition at Solifi. “Through our extensive research, and collaboration with our customers during development, we have designed a solution that not only supports compliance but drives growth for our customers.”

Solifi ESG Portfolio Strategist is designed for automotive finance providers. This cloud-native SaaS application can be integrated with a lender’s Originations and Contract Management systems to enable ESG compliance and operationalisation of decarbonisation strategies within the portfolio.

About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit www.solifi.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.