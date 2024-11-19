Narconon Arrowhead Graduates and Local Residents Pledge to Educate Communities About Drugs

Successful Graduate

Prominent Treatment Center Creates a Drug-Free Future for Families and Youth

I got my life back thanks to the Narconon program” — Hank Miller

CANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oklahoma is a tragic snapshot of the entire nation when it comes to drug abuse: drug overdose deaths increasing over 110% between 2019 and 2022, with methamphetamine overdoses the most common and fentanyl overdoses increasing by 112%.Spotlighting the urgent need to take back their communities from drugs, a group of concerned citizens, interested residents, and Narconon program graduates met on Saturday November 9 at a special open house at the Narconon Arrowhead Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Center on Lake Eufaula in Southeast Oklahoma.The message of the event was clear: there is a way to arm our communities and children with powerful drug educational tools. And there is effective drug rehabilitation for those who have fallen prey to drug abuse.In the main auditorium at Narconon Arrowhead, guests were introduced by the Public Relations Director, Ms. Briana Gleeson, to the Narconon Drug Information leaflets , that cover a broad array of commonly abused drugs how to tell the signs and symptoms of each, and what actions to take to curb their use. These educational leaflets are provided free of charge as a public service by Narconon Arrowhead, whose staff and volunteers have lectured to tens of thousands in schools in and around Oklahoma over the past 25 years.Passionate graduates of the program also spoke of their many years – even decades – of continued sobriety after completing the Narconon program, and how they overcame their addictions for good and rebuilt their lives.Hank Miller, who has stayed sober for seventeen years since completing, said: “I am someone who had the good fortune to come to Narconon through a caring interventionist who would not accept the fact that I would most likely die from drugs. I had lost everything, I destroyed my family relationships with my children and grandchildren. I had lost hope of any lasting sobriety. I showed up at Narconon and started my journey to a drug-free life. I learned many things from the life skills taught here and learned the basics of human communication. I got my life back thanks to the Narconon program.”Many of those attending the open house eagerly stocked up on Narconon drug information leaflets and pledged to give them to family, friends and their communities. Each leaflet is devoted to a specific drug: marijuana, methamphetamines, heroin, opioids, fentanyl, alcohol, painkillers, synthetics, Ketamine and Ecstasy.Narconon (meaning ‘no narcotics’) not only addresses the debilitating effects of drug abuse on the mind and body, but also resolves why a person turns to drugs in the first place. Narconon constitutes a worldwide network of dozens of residential rehab centers. The Narconon program is based on the discoveries and writings of Mr. L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of the Scientology religion. Narconon is a non-religious, public benefit corporation.

