AHA files brief to defend ruling in favor of Mississippi’s 340B contract pharmacy law

The AHA Nov. 15 filed friend-of-the-court briefs in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in support of an earlier denial by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi of preliminary injunctions sought by Novartis and PhRMA against enforcement of the state's 340B contract pharmacy law. The law preserves 340B discounts for drugs dispensed at community pharmacies.

The AHA also filed friend-of-the-court briefs in the Southern District of Mississippi prior to the court’s denial of the injunctions in July. The AHA has filed briefs in similar cases elsewhere, including in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit, which upheld a similar law in Arkansas.



Joining AHA in the Nov. 15 filings were 340B Health, the Mississippi Hospital Association, the Rural Hospital Alliance and the American Society for Health-system Pharmacists.