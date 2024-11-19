AHA releases new rural behavioral health resources honoring National Rural Health Day

To recognize National Rural Health Day Nov. 21, AHA has released a blog and infographic that address challenges in accessing rural behavioral health care and approaches to solving them, respectively. From Nov. 18-22, AHA will honor our rural workforce by sharing rural health content through AHA Today, social media and other channels.

