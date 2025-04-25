Cassidy releases report calling for reforms to 340B program

Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chairman Bill Cassidy, M.D., R-La., today released a report detailing findings from an investigation into how covered entities use and generate revenue from the 340B Drug Pricing Program. As part of his investigation, Cassidy requested information from hospitals, Federally Qualified Health Centers, contract pharmacies and drug manufacturers.

Cassidy said the “investigation underscores that there are transparency and oversight concerns that prevent 340B discounts from translating to better access or lower costs for patients,” and the report outlines potential reforms needed to improve the program to better serve patients.

In a statement shared with media, AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack said, “The AHA appreciates Senator Cassidy’s leadership on 340B issues. As his report correctly observes, the 340B program was created to help hospitals reach more eligible patients and provide more comprehensive services. Even this investigation — which the report recognizes was ‘limited in scope’ given the variety of 340B hospitals across the country — demonstrates that hospitals use 340B savings to provide financial assistance to low-income patients and to maintain programs that enhance patient services and access to care. In short, 340B is vital in advancing health in communities across the country.

“We look forward to reviewing the report in greater detail, discussing it with our 340B members, and working with Senator Cassidy and others to ensure that the 340B program continues to benefit patients and communities, especially those in rural and other medically underserved areas.”