JAMA study finds changing default prescription length can possibly reduce pharmacy trips, lower mortality

A JAMA Internal Medicine study published April 7 examined the effects of changing the default prescription lengths for statins, which are cholesterol-lowering medications, from 2022 to 2024. The study noted that higher rates of possession of such medications are often associated with a lower risk of death.

Researchers made a default change for doctors in the electronic health record, making a 90-day supply the default prescription option instead of a 30-day supply. At the beginning of the study from July to November 2022, roughly 71 percent of the participating physicians prescribed 90-day supplies of statins. From November 2022 to January 2024, 91 percent of the doctors were ordering 90-day prescriptions instead of actively choosing the 30-day option. The study resulted in 7,200 fewer 30-day prescriptions, researchers said.

“Having medication available is a necessary precondition for adherence, and longer prescription durations facilitate adherence by reducing the frequency with which patients must act to obtain medications,” the study notes. “Higher rates of medication possession for statins are associated with lower all-cause mortality, highlighting the potential clinical benefits of longer prescription duration.”