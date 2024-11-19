Leadership Dialogue — Advancing Health Care Innovation with Amy Perry, President and CEO of Banner Health
In this Leadership Dialogue, I talk with Amy Perry, president and CEO of Banner Health, based in Phoenix. Before joining Banner Health three years ago, Amy held leadership roles at Atlantic Health System in northern New Jersey, LifeBridge Health in Baltimore, and Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, Florida.
We had a great conversation about how hospitals and health systems are advancing innovation and using technology to transform patient care and improve health outcomes.
It was fascinating to learn from Amy how the Banner Health team prioritizes collecting and organizing quality data and harnesses technology to “do all the tedious work” so clinicians can strengthen interactions with patients. Banner Health is building partnerships that explore how to use emerging technology to improve health outcomes for individuals and communities.
I hope you find these conversations thought provoking and useful. Look for them once a month as part of the Chair File.
Watch the episode here.
