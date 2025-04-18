Study finds increased rates of pancreatic, colon cancer among young people

A study published April 14 by JAMA Network Open found that rates of pancreatic and colon cancer rose among young adults from 2000-2021. Researchers examined 275,273 cases of pancreatic cancer and 215,200 cases of colon cancer during that period.

For people age 15-34, pancreatic cancer rates rose 4.35%, while the rate for those age 35-54 grew 1.54% and 1.74% for those older than 55. Colon cancer rates grew 1.75% for people aged 15-34 and 0.78% for those aged 35-54, while individuals 55 and older experienced a decrease of 3.31%.