CISA releases guidance following reported legacy Oracle cloud breach

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency April 17 released guidance to reduce risks associated with a reported breach of Oracle cloud services. CISA said the scope and impact of the breach is unconfirmed and that credentials may be exposed that could be reused across unaffiliated systems or embedded. The guidance lists recommendations for organizations and individual users to mitigate the risk of potential compromise.



“This alert not only contains practical guidance to mitigate the potential breach related to Oracle but also provides valuable guidance and best practices for general cloud security,” said John Riggi, AHA national advisor for cybersecurity and risk. “Generally speaking, we continue to see that most of the cyber risk exposure that hospitals and health systems face originates from insecure third-party technologies, service providers and the supply chain. It is vitally important for mission-critical third parties to share timely threat intelligence and adversary tactics with the federal government and affected clients. This is necessary to prevent potential cyberattacks, which could compromise sensitive data and risk patient safety.”



