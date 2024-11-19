Global Ethernet Switch Market Set For 5.9% Growth, Reaching $7 Billion By 2028

Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Ethernet switch market has experienced robust growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $5.29 billion in 2023 to $5.57 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The market's growth during the past period can be attributed to factors such as the rise of data-heavy applications, the expansion of enterprise networks, the shift towards gigabit and 10-gigabit Ethernet, the need for enhanced network performance, and the modernization of data center networks.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Ethernet Switch Market?

The Ethernet switch market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $7 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This growth during the forecast period is driven by factors such as the shift to higher-speed Ethernet standards, increased adoption of edge computing, the rise of intent-based networking (IBN), a stronger focus on network security, and the expansion of 5G networks.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Ethernet Switch Market?

The growing demand for high-speed internet is anticipated to drive the expansion of the Ethernet switch market in the future. High-speed internet is typically characterized by a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps and a maximum bandwidth of 1,024 kbps for both upstream and downstream connections. Ethernet switches play a key role in enhancing network reliability and increasing data transfer rates, with speeds of up to approximately 1,000 Mbps. As the need for faster internet services continues to rise, Ethernet switches will be critical in supporting these demands.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Ethernet Switch Market?

Key players in the ethernet switch market include Dell Technologies, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International, Broadcom Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Eaton Corporation, ASUSTeK Computer Inc, Parker Hannifin Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Juniper Networks Inc., Iron Mountain, Arista Networks, HPE Aruba, TP-Link, Belden Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Beckhoff Automation, New H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., NETGEAR Inc., Black Box Network Services, D-link Corporation, Moxa Inc., Linksys, Allied Telesis Inc., TRENDnet, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, TELEFLY Telecommunications Equipment Co., Ltd.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Ethernet Switch Market Size?

Major companies operating in the Ethernet switch market are developing innovative products with advanced technologies, such as hot-swappable modules. This is networking and industrial equipment that allows for the installation or removal of modules without powering down the system.

What Are The Segments In The Global Ethernet Switch Market?

1) By Product: Modular Ethernet Switches, Fixed Configuration Ethernet Switches

2) By Switching Ports: 100ME, 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE, 100GbE

3) By Application: Residential Use, Office or Commercial Use, Industrial Use, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Carrier Ethernet, Data Center, Enterprise And Campus

North America: Largest Region in the Ethernet Switch Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Ethernet Switch Market Defined?

An Ethernet switch is a network device that connects various computer networking devices within a system, playing a crucial role in both networking and internet connectivity. It facilitates the creation of networks and uses multiple ports to enable communication between devices within a Local Area Network (LAN).

The Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

• Market size data for both historical and future periods

• Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

• Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

• Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Ethernet Switch Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Ethernet Switch Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into ethernet switch market size, ethernet switch market drivers and trends, ethernet switch competitors' revenues, and ethernet switch market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

