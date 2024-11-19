Slow lane of Interstate 64 in Charleston to close overnight Monday, November 18, 2024, for deck repair

Page Content

The slow lane of Interstate 64 West on the Eugene A. Carter Memorial Bridge in Kanawha County will be closed Monday night, November 18, into early Tuesday morning, November 19, 2024.

Crews will be performing deck repair and have the lane closed from mile marker 57.3 to 58.2 from 7 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

The Virginia Street on-ramp and Oakwood Road off-ramp will be closed during work.

Following the competition westbound, crews will shift to the eastbound side later in the week.

For the latest traffic information in Kanawha County and across the state, visit wv511.org or download the WV 511 app.​

