WVDOH expediting repairs for Second Creek Bridge

Bridge engineers for the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) worked over the weekend to come up with repair plans for the Second Creek Road bridge that crosses Interstate 77 in Kanawha County.



A routine safety inspection on Friday, November 15, 2024, discovered cracks in a concrete support pier on the 260-foot bridge. The WVDOH decided to close the bridge until repairs can be made to ensure public safety.



Bridge engineers visited the site immediately and worked through the weekend developing repair plans.



“We’ve got three different repair options we’re currently vetting,” said Tracy Brown, P.E., WVDOH State Bridge Engineer. “I’ve told them, whatever it costs, we’re going to get this bridge open as soon as possible.”



The bridge only carries about 150 cars a day, but is an important link to residents and businesses in the Haines Branch area of Kanawha County.



The bridge is on a two-year inspection cycle. Brown said the last bridge inspection showed nothing unusual on the bridge.



“We build a bridge, and Mother Nature starts to deteriorate it immediately,” Brown said. “It’s normal to have wear and tear, and the strength of our bridge safety inspection program is that we can identify needs and respond quickly.”



Brown said WVDOH bridge crews will use steel to reinforce the concrete under the bridge, either installing steel supports from the ground up or reinforcing the concrete pier horizontally. Once the best repair option is chosen work can begin almost immediately.



“We’re going to use materials we have readily available to avoid supply chain issues,” Brown said.



The WVDOH will update the public as plans are finalized and work begins on the bridge.

