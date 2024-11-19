Submit Release
Second Creek Road bridge over Interstate 77 in Kanawha County closed following routine inspection

The Second Creek Road bridge over Interstate 77 in Kanawha County is closed, effective immediately, after a critical finding from a routine bridge safety inspection. 

Traffic will be detoured to alternate roads in the area. The detour routes are only suitable for passenger vehicles. 

West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) will keep the public informed with updates.  

Under the bridge safety inspection program, bridges are inspected every two years, or more frequently as deemed necessary.  Bridge inspectors work year-round, in all weather conditions, inspecting the state’s over 7,000 bridges.   

For the latest traffic information in Kanawha County and across the state, visit wv511.org or download the WV 511 app.

Second Creek Road bridge over Interstate 77 in Kanawha County closed following routine inspection

