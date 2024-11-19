Washington State Government Agencies Increase Purchasing with Veteran-Owned Businesses by 152% in Fiscal Year 2024

Olympia, WA – The Washington Department of Veterans Affairs (WDVA) is proud to announce a significant milestone in spending with Veteran-Owned Businesses (VOBs). State agencies have increased their purchasing with VOBs by an impressive 152%, amounting to a $27.5 million increase in Fiscal Year 2024, compared to the previous three-year average.

This remarkable achievement is a direct result of Executive Order 22-01, which calls for equity in public contracting and the creation of tools that foster equitable public spending. Through the collaborative efforts of WDVA, the Department of Enterprise Services (DES), the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE), and the Governor’s Subcabinet on Business Diversity, Washington State is enhancing access to contracting opportunities for all business owners.

WDVA reports quarterly on each agency’s progress toward VOB contracting and purchasing goals. The Fiscal Year 24 Annual Veteran-Owned Business Spending Progress & Goal Report details the previous fiscal year’s spending and sets agency goals for the new fiscal year.

Washington State is home to 517,447 Veterans who contribute billions of dollars to the state’s economy through their earned benefits, employment, and business enterprises. Many of these Veterans own small businesses, and ensuring they have equitable access to state government contracts makes Washington a place where Veterans and their families can thrive. Helping Veterans to successfully start, sustain, and grow their businesses bring WDVA closer to its goal of being a leading state in Veteran service delivery and outcomes.

“Supporting our state’s Veteran-owned businesses leads to greater community prosperity through job creation and investments in local economies,” said David Puente, WDVA Director. “Veterans bring unique skills and experiences to the business world, including leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking and their businesses thrive in sectors from construction to health care, to information technology. Increasing participation with Veteran-owned businesses contributes to a diverse business landscape and enhances innovation and creativity in our marketplaces.”

WDVA has increased its outreach efforts to find and certify more Veteran-owned businesses, resulting in a nearly 23% increase in the number of certified VOBs over the past three years. There are now more than 2,544 certified Veteran-owned businesses in Washington State.

Through the dedicated work of WDVA, OMWBE, DES, and the Governor’s Subcabinet on Business Diversity, Washington State continues to lead the way in supporting Veteran entrepreneurs and fostering a diverse and inclusive business environment toward statewide goals.

"WDVA has done phenomenal work, increasing veteran business inclusion by setting attainable data-driven goals for state agencies. We see many of our partners taking intentional steps to achieve their goals as we walk the same path for minority- and women-owned businesses,” said Sarah Erdmann, OMWBE Deputy. “This work levels the playing field for all small, diverse, and veteran businesses to grow and succeed."

All state agencies have an opportunity to increase their spend on goods and services directed toward minority-, women-, and Veteran-owned businesses. We are united in our efforts to ensure equitable opportunities and greater access for these enterprises to conduct business with the State of Washington.

“We are excited to celebrate this success with WDVA. Washington small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and many of them are veteran-owned and diverse,” said Department of Enterprise Services Director Tara C. Smith. “We are grateful for our partnership in supporting utilization of small businesses and knowing we are all in this together for the long haul, even as we acknowledge there is more work to do in this ongoing effort.”

In support of Washington State small, diverse-, and Veteran-owned businesses, WDVA, the Department of Enterprise Services (DES), and the Office of Minority and Women’s Business Enterprises (OMWBE) have developed an array tools, resources, and best practices to support the State’s diverse spending efforts.

To access these tools, click the following links:

If you have questions about WDVA’s Veteran Owned Business Certification Program, diverse spending efforts or need assistance partnering with a small, diverse-, and/or Veteran-owned businesses, please reach out to: VOB Program – vob@dva.wa.gov Contracts Department – Contracts.DVACO@dva.wa.gov Purchasing Department – Purchasing.DVACO-@dva.wa.gov.