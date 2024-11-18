Governor Abbott Hosts Irish Ambassador Byrne Nason At Governor’s Mansion

TEXAS, November 18 - November 18, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a meeting with the Ambassador of Ireland to the United States Geraldine Byrne Nason and other Irish leaders to discuss strengthening the economic partnership between Texas and Ireland at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin. This was Ambassador Byrne Nason’s first official visit to Texas and first meeting with Governor Abbott.



During the meeting, Governor Abbott and Ambassador Byrne Nason highlighted deepening the enduring cultural and economic bond between Texas and Ireland, including in the technology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor industries. The Ambassador also mentioned that she would be traveling to the Texas Medical Center (TMC) this week to meet with healthcare leaders. Governor Abbott touted it as the largest medical center in the entire world, mentioning the recent grand opening of the TMC3 Collaborative Building that helps facilitate groundbreaking medical research through joint research labs and workspaces.



Additionally, both leaders discussed China’s economic inroads in the global south. Governor Abbott and Ambassador Byrne Nason emphasized the importance of continuing trade relations to strengthen the national security interest of both Texas and Ireland.



After the meeting, the Governor and Ambassador recounted the shared cultural and historical ties Texas and Ireland share, noting the Irish Texans who fought for Texas independence in the 19th century, with many notably defending the Alamo and fighting in the Battle of San Jacinto. Both leaders then exchanged gifts, with the Ambassador receiving a box bearing the Texas State Seal and Governor Abbott receiving cuff links bearing a harp—the national symbol of Ireland.

