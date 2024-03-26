New Addition to the Team Jason Wheeless, Bend Oregon Criminal Defense Attorney at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group

Gilroy Napoli Short in Bend Oregon Jason Wheeless, Attorney at Law

Gilroy Napoli Short is a Top-Rated Law Firm in Oregon, Celebrated for Its Steadfast Dedication to Legal Excellence Statewide.

We are thrilled to have him on board. Jason, who is fluent in Spanish, has already been instrumental in assisting our Spanish-speaking clients.” — John Gilroy

BEND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, a leading law firm in Oregon, is proud to announce the strategic addition of defense attorney Jason Wheeless to its team in the Bend office. This move is a testament to the firm's unwavering commitment to legal excellence and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence across the state.

With a wealth of experience in criminal defense and DUI defense, Jason Wheeless is poised to become an invaluable asset to the Gilroy Napoli Short team. His track record of success and dedication to justice align perfectly with the firm's principles, further enhancing its reputation for providing premier legal services.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the new appointment, John Gilroy, a partner at Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group, stated, "The inclusion of Jason Wheeless in our team is more than just an expansion; it signifies the reinforcement of our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services across Oregon. Jason, who is fluent in Spanish, has already been instrumental in assisting our Spanish-speaking clients. We are thrilled to have him on board, confident that his expertise in criminal and DUI defense will play a pivotal role in our continued success.

About Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group:

Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group stands as a beacon of comprehensive legal solutions in Oregon, with offices strategically located in Bend, Salem, Medford, Hillsboro, and Portland. The firm specializes in various areas of law, including criminal defense, DUI defense, personal injury, and employment discrimination. Known for its innovative approach to legal challenges, ethical integrity, and client-focused service, Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group has solidified its position as a leader in the legal field.

Members of the Oregon legal community, clients, and peers are cordially invited to welcome Jason Wheeless as he embarks on his journey with the Bend office of Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group. His distinguished experience and passionate commitment to justice are anticipated to greatly enhance the firm's diverse legal services.

For more information about Gilroy Napoli Short Law Group or to schedule a consultation, please visit their website at https://www.gilroynapolishort.com. The Bend office can also be directly contacted at 541-306-2990.

Gilroy Napoli Short - Criminal Defense Attorneys in Bend Oregon