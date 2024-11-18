EU imposes new sanctions against Iran

The EU has imposed new sanctions against Iran, in response to Iran’s military support of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. These restrictive measures aim to obstruct Iran’s production of weapons and arms supplies to Russia.

The EU has strongly condemned Iran’s supply of ballistic missiles to Russia and promised new and significant sanctions.

The EU Foreign Affairs Council on 14 October saw the first tightening of sanctions against Iran. Included in the sanctions list were three Iranian airlines, including national airline Iran Air.

At today’s EU Foreign Affairs Council on 18 November, the Council decided to further tighten sanctions against Iran. These measures include new sanction lists and an expanded ban on exporting certain components and materials to Iran that could be used in the production of robots and drones.