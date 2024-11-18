IDNR announces more than $1 million in grants for protection and management of Illinois' Lake Michigan shoreline

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 18 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Coastal Management Program has awarded $1,075,395 in grants to Illinois organizations for coastal education, recreation, water quality protection, planning, and design and engineering projects along the Lake Michigan shoreline.





Through a federal-state partnership with the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA , Illinois will pass through these federal funds to support local efforts that protect and restore the Illinois coast, reflecting both a national and local interest in Great Lakes restoration.





The 16 grant-funded projects span the entirety of the Illinois' Lake Michigan coastline and will empower communities, educational institutions, non-profits, park districts and forest preserve districts to improve the state's coastal resources and engage local youth and adults in stewardship and enjoyment of Lake Michigan and surrounding natural resources.





"It takes all of us working together to protect, preserve, and restore the Lake Michigan shoreline, and to ensure this wonderful resource can be enjoyed by all," said Natalie Phelps Finnie, director of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. "These grants represent an impressive range of investments in education, planning, and coastal resiliency in order to find solutions to unique challenges we face in Chicago and northeastern Illinois."





The 2024 Coastal Grants Program emphasized projects that reflect the program's commitment to diversity, equity, accessibility, and inclusion and that demonstrate a direct project benefit to communities and groups that have historically been underserved or disproportionately affected by environmental harms.





The 2024 Coastal Grant recipients and project titles are:





Chicago Audubon Society - $22,325

Training leaders from diverse communities in birding leadership and bird conservation





Chicago Community Sculling - $25,000

Rowing program executive director





Chicago Park District - $100,000

Updating engineering designs for a water landing at Steelworkers Park





Faith in Place - $74,136.35

Migration and Me Program, Cook and Lake counties





Friends of the Chicago River - $145,000.69

Greater Chicago Watershed Alliance





Friends of the Forest Preserves - $149,156.78

Outdoors for all: Deepening community engagement in forest preserves along the Little Calumet River





Friends of the Parks - $42,632.60

Nature Along the Lake





Lake County Forest Preserve District - $25,845

Branding scope development for the Lake Plain Partnership





Lake Forest Open Lands Association - $64,954.10

Coastal area connections





Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce - $50,000

Belmont-Diversey Trail





Lincoln Park Zoological Society - $38,277.40

Explorando la Naturaleza with Lincoln Park Zoo and Latinos Progresando





Navy Pier - $30,000

Preserve the People's Pier





OAI - $100,000

Sharing services to maintain green stormwater infrastructure





Openlands - $56,342.88

African American Heritage Water Trail curriculum





Urban Rivers - $150,000

Revitalizing ecosystems and reconnecting communities to nature along Chicago's urban rivers





Wilmette Park District - $1,725

Coastal parks interpretive signage





About the IDNR Coastal Management Program

The IDNR Coastal Management Program works to protect and enhance the environmental, economic, and social value of Illinois' Lake Michigan coast. The program fosters healthy ecosystems and resilient communities by providing expertise, funding, and other resources that:





• engage and connect communities within the Lake Michigan coastal region;

• enhance coastal stewardship;

• promote balanced use of coastal resources; and

• improve coordination between agencies, communities, and other partners.



