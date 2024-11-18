State of Illinois Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week

ILLINOIS, November 18 - DCEO Celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with Proclamation, Events, Social Media Campaign





CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week from November 17-23 to highlight Illinois' commitment to building a strong, skilled workforce through innovative apprenticeship programs. The weeklong celebration - which is designated through a proclamation - includes resources such as in-person and virtual events along with a social media campaign to celebrate "10 Years of Engagement, Expansion, and Innovation."





Apprenticeships are "earn-and-learn" training programs in which participants receive education and personal mentorship from their employer as they work and develop skills toward expertise in a particular occupation. Currently, Illinois employers offer apprenticeships in a diverse array of fields including health care, manufacturing, information technology, construction, hospitality, and more. Illinois boasts over 20,000 active registered apprentices, with more than 1,600 employers participating in these programs.





"Illinois is leading the way in creating pathways to good-paying careers through our apprenticeship programs," said Governor JB Pritzker. "During National Apprenticeship Week, I am proud to join the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity to celebrate the talented workforce we've cultivated and raise awareness about the invaluable opportunities that apprenticeships provide. Thanks to our apprentices, our employers, and those working to strengthen our education and workforce systems, we're building a brighter future for Illinois, one apprenticeship at a time."





"Apprenticeships are key to building a stronger Illinois workforce by providing pathways to good-paying jobs and long-term careers," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "By supporting these programs, we're empowering both individuals and businesses to thrive and grow together."





Illinois received a significant boost this year with a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor's State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula Fund to deploy Apprenticeship Specialists across the state, providing essential support to employers eager to start or expand apprenticeship programs. The goal is to ensure that businesses of all sizes can benefit from a highly trained workforce tailored to their specific needs. Businesses who wish to start an apprenticeship program can reach out to an apprenticeship specialist at www.ApprenticeshipIllinois.com for no-cost assistance to set up a program.





"Illinois' greatest asset is its people, and through a variety of pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs throughout the state, DCEO is opening the doors to opportunities to join the state's world-class workforce," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "During National Apprenticeship Week and beyond, the State of Illinois will continue to provide resources and programs to support both employers and apprentices as they earn while they learn."





This week, Illinois' second cohort of Apprentice Ambassadors were selected from a statewide pool of applicants based on their transformative stories, effective mentorship, and commitment to personal excellence. They will serve a one-year term with the Illinois Workforce Innovation Board Apprenticeship Committee, during which they will pursue various professional development opportunities in addition to their duties as apprentices and ambassadors to strengthen Illinois apprenticeship programs through innovation and creativity.





"We are excited to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of apprentices and their employers across the state of Illinois," said IWIB Apprenticeship Committee Chair Daniel Serota. "We look forward to watching our ambassadors share the transformative power of apprenticeship with communities and employers alike in the months to come."





The State of Illinois has prioritized expanding access to apprenticeship programs, making critical investments through legislation and programming to reduce barriers to high-wage jobs. This includes expanding the Illinois Works Pre-Apprenticeship program, making significant capital investments in new training centers across the state, and significant investments to develop new statewide training programs - including apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship programs - through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA).





As part of the agency's workforce and training efforts, DCEO has established a strong network of workforce, education and economic development partners across the state to recruit, prescreen, and provide training so individuals can take advantage of apprenticeship opportunities. Apprenticeship funding and training assistance supports Illinois businesses and employers as a proven solution to recruit, train and retain highly skilled workers.



