Carbonfuture & Economist Impact Announce Partnership to Drive Corporate Action on Carbon Removal at Sustainability Week

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbonfuture, a leader in high-integrity, durable carbon removal, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Economist Impact for the 10th anniversary Sustainability Week , taking place March 10-12, 2025, in London. This collaboration will co-create the first-ever Carbon Removal Spotlight at Economist Impact events. Fully integrated into the conference program, the spotlight will focus on advancing corporate action on carbon removal as a core component of net-zero strategies.Sustainability Week 2025 will bring together corporate leaders, including Chief Sustainability Officers (CSOs), Chief Procurement Officers (CPOs), Chief Financial Officers (CFOs), and CEOs, who are driving forward sustainability actions. As climate urgency grows, the event offers an unparalleled opportunity for businesses to explore practical solutions, with carbon removal at the forefront of these discussions.The Carbon Removal Spotlight will build on Carbonfuture’s role as a trusted convenor of corporate leaders, following the success of its 2023 and 2024 Carbon Removal Summits and numerous convenings across global hubs such as London, New York, San Francisco, Davos, and Zurich. The spotlight will focus on making carbon removal a key part of corporate net-zero strategies, positioning businesses that invest in it as leaders in a growing and essential market for achieving net zero.Harry Chapman, Head of Sustainability Events at Economist Impact, stated, "Sustainability Week's mission is to help businesses become sustainable faster. Carbon removal is an important part of reaching net zero, and our partnership with Carbonfuture will provide corporate leaders with the practical insights they need to act now."Leila Toplic, Chief Communications and Trust Officer at Carbonfuture, added, "We’re excited to partner with Economist Impact for the 10th anniversary Sustainability Week, which promises to be the sustainability gathering of the year. Through the Carbon Removal Spotlight, we’re empowering corporate leaders to make carbon removal a core part of their net-zero strategies. By acting now, businesses can address their emissions and position themselves as leaders in a market that is essential to achieving net-zero."This partnership underscores Carbonfuture's continued leadership in enabling businesses to achieve net-zero by integrating carbon removal into their sustainability strategies.About Carbonfuture:Carbonfuture is the leading market infrastructure for durable carbon removal. Our digital platform provides a transparent, end-to-end solution for tracking carbon removal projects—from carbon capture to credit issuance. Leading companies like Microsoft and Swiss Re rely on Carbonfuture’s portfolios of high-quality, de-risked carbon removal credits to achieve their net-zero goals with confidence.

