SIX Locks in Long-Term Carbon Removal Credits with Carbonfuture, Securing a Diverse Portfolio Backed by Independent dMRV

SIX is securing a portion of its carbon removal needs today, increasing volumes annually to ensure early access to high-quality carbon removal credits.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIX and Carbonfuture have entered into a multi-year agreement to secure a diversified portfolio of high-quality, durable carbon removal credits with full transparency and risk management.A Strategic Approach to Scaling Carbon RemovalThis partnership demonstrates how companies can take a phased approach to carbon removal - starting with measured investments today to build expertise and secure supply early, making it easier to scale over time while ensuring cost predictability and supply stability as the market evolves.The agreement supports multiple durable carbon removal technologies, including Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS) and Biochar Carbon Removal (BCR) from various projects in SIX’s main countries of operations. These pioneering projects are driving scalable, innovative solutions in carbon removal. Among them is Octavia Carbon, the first DACCS company in the Global South. With Carbonfuture MRV+, Octavia implements real-time data tracking across the entire carbon removal process, from carbon capture to storage, ensuring full transparency and integrity of carbon removal.By securing a high-quality carbon removal supply today, SIX is ensuring long-term availability and price stability as demand continues to rise. While these credits are not applied to SIX’s near-term SBTi targets, they lay the foundation for future neutralization of residual emissions, aligning with SBTi guidelines for achieving net-zero emissions.Executive QuotesHannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture:“SIX is taking a forward-thinking approach by securing early access to high-quality carbon removal while maintaining the flexibility to scale over time. At Carbonfuture, we have curated a portfolio that not only meets SIX’s climate needs but also strengthens the broader carbon removal ecosystem by supporting the scaling of multiple carbon removal technologies. Through Carbonfuture MRV+, every credit is rigorously tracked and independently verified and certified, ensuring accountability and impact at scale.”Bjørn Sibbern, CEO of SIX:“Purchasing certified carbon removal credits is a strategic move to actively support the development of carbon markets. This is the next logical step following our investment in Carbonfuture and SIX’s entry into the carbon removal market. By buying carbon removal credits now, we demonstrate our confidence and trust in this growing sector. This agreement allows us to secure early access to a diverse portfolio of solutions, all backed by independent monitoring, reporting, and verification through Carbonfuture MRV+.”Why This MattersCompanies can act now on carbon removal without making large-scale commitments upfront—starting small and scaling over time.Securing high-quality carbon removal supply today ensures cost predictability and availability as market demand grows.Carbonfuture MRV+ provides rigorous tracking and helps enable rapid independent verification, ensuring accountability and trust in corporate climate action.About CarbonfutureCarbonfuture provides the end-to-end digital infrastructure for durable carbon removal, ensuring rigorous monitoring, reporting, and verification through Carbonfuture MRV+. Carbonfuture partners with leading organizations, including Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum’s First Movers Coalition, to scale high-quality durable carbon removal.About SIXSIX provides and operates stable and efficient infrastructure for the Swiss and Spanish financial centers, thus ensuring access to the capital markets and the flow of information and money between financial market players. As a global provider of financial information, SIX delivers high-quality reference, pricing, corporate actions, and ESG data and provides regulatory services and indices to clients around the world. The company is owned by its users (more than 120 banks) with a workforce of 4,160 employees and a presence in 20 countries.For media inquiries:press@carbonfuture.earth | pressoffice@six-group.com

