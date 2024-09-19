Carbonfuture Closes Series A Round, Led by SIX, to Transform Global Carbon Removal Market

Carbonfuture and SIX's logos Carbonfuture CEO Hannes Junginger-Gestrich speaking at the Carbonfuture Carbon Removal Summit in London on June 13, 2024

Carbonfuture serves as the digital infrastructure for the carbon removal market, uniquely positioned to lead the next phase of market evolution.

Our mission is to facilitate the removal of gigatonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere with a focus on integrity, efficiency, and scale, ensuring these efforts have a real impact on the planet.” — Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture

FREIBURG, GERMANY, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbonfuture, a leader in developing critical digital infrastructure for the carbon removal market, today announced the successful close of its Series A funding round. This round is led by SIX, a leading operator of stable and efficient infrastructure for the Swiss and Spanish financial centers, through a strategic minority investment, and supported by follow-on investment from Carbonfuture's current investors. This funding and partnership with SIX highlights the critical need for a carbon removal market that is both trustworthy and scalable—one that turns the ambitious carbon removal goals needed to reach net zero into real, verifiable outcomes with the highest standards of integrity.Addressing Critical Gaps in the Carbon Removal Market and Driving Market MaturityThe carbon removal market is at a pivotal moment, where its ability to scale effectively depends on the integrity and rigor of its foundational processes. Founded in 2020, Carbonfuture was created to fill this gap by providing the essential infrastructure needed to build a trustworthy and transparent carbon removal market. According to the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), six to ten gigatonnes of carbon removal will be required annually by 2050 to reach net zero. In order to scale to this level, the market must be built on data-driven transparency, independent verification, and accountability at every step of the carbon removal process.“We saw that the carbon removal credit market lacked the robust infrastructure necessary to ensure integrity across the entire carbon removal lifecycle,” said Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture. “That’s why we built Carbonfuture to provide comprehensive and rigorous management of carbon removal from carbon capture to credit issuance. With the backing of our lead investor, SIX, in this Series A funding, we’re accelerating the development of our Carbonfuture MRV+ solution to ensure high-quality carbon removal credits that corporations can trust to meet their climate goals. Our mission is to facilitate the removal of gigatonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere with a focus on integrity, efficiency, and scale, ensuring these efforts have a real impact on the planet.”Strategic Investment to Fuel Innovation and ExpansionThe Series A investment will be strategically allocated to expand the Carbonfuture MRV+ solution, incorporating additional durable CDR technologies and enhancing efficiency and accuracy in the carbon removal market through digital innovation. Additionally, the funding will support Carbonfuture’s go-to-market (GTM) strategies and global expansion efforts, including leveraging SIX’s extensive global network of clients to drive market maturity and accelerate revenue growth.What Sets Carbonfuture Apart: Carbonfuture MRV+Carbonfuture’s MRV+ system provides an integrated, end-to-end solution for carbon removal monitoring, reporting, and verification. Unlike traditional MRV systems, it supports the entire carbon removal lifecycle—from initial supplier support and due diligence to rigorous tracking, third-party verification, and certification—ensuring the highest standards of integrity and transparency at every step.What sets Carbonfuture MRV+ apart is its unparalleled value chain granularity, data-driven approach, and adaptability to both voluntary and compliance markets. The system goes beyond standard MRV requirements by integrating Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) data, enabling detailed tracking and analysis of carbon removal activities, which provides a deeper level of scrutiny and accuracy. Each carbon removal credit is independently verified by a third-party verifier. The system supports multiple independent standards and CDR technologies, making it a future-proof solution that can evolve with the industry.Building Trust and Credibility in the Carbon Removal Market“Our investment in Carbonfuture represents a significant step into an emerging new asset class, reflecting our confidence in their ability to build the essential digital infrastructure for the carbon removal market with the highest standards of integrity and scalability. Carbonfuture is the ideal partner, thanks to their unique business model that spans the entire value chain and has earned the trust of both the suppliers and buyers,” stated Bjørn Sibbern, Global Head Exchanges and SIX Executive Board Member.This investment in Carbonfuture is a clear signal of the growing importance of independent, digital MRV in the carbon removal market and marks a key milestone in Carbonfuture’s ambition to lead the next phase of market evolution.Media ContactLeila ToplicChief Communications and Trust Officer, Carbonfutureleila@carbonfuture.earthAbout CarbonfutureCarbonfuture is the Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal. At its core is Carbonfuture MRV+, which provides a fully integrated, end-to-end solution for monitoring, reporting, and verification of carbon removal projects. Carbonfuture MRV+ supports the entire carbon removal lifecycle—from initial project support and due diligence to third-party verification and certification—ensuring the highest standards of integrity and transparency. Carbonfuture is the preferred partner for suppliers seeking an efficient path to certification and market access, as well as for buyers looking for de-risked portfolios of high-quality carbon removal credits. We are proud to work with leading climate pioneers such as Microsoft, Swiss Re, and the World Economic Forum’s First Movers Coalition.For more information, please visit www.carbonfuture.earth About SIXSIX provides and operates stable and efficient infrastructure for the Swiss and Spanish financial centers, thus ensuring access to the capital markets and the flow of information and money between financial market players. As a global provider of financial information, SIX delivers high-quality reference, pricing, corporate actions, and ESG data and provides regulatory services and indices to clients around the world. The company is owned by its users (more than 120 banks) with a workforce of 4,160 employees and a presence in 19 countries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.