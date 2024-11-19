FEMA Extends Application Deadline for Mid-July Severe Storms; Disaster Recovery Centers to Close This Week
SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners and renters who suffered damage or loss from the July 13 – 16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.
FEMA has extended the application deadline to December 13, 2024, for residents in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties.
FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs.
The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.
Residents can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance in-person. The remaining centers in Illinois will close this week.
The Chicago Lawn Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently on Wednesday, November 20, at 6 p.m.:
Chicago Lawn Branch Library
6120 S. Kedzie Ave.
Chicago, IL 60629
Hours: Mon. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The following centers will close permanently on Friday, November 22, at 6 p.m.:
Burnham Community Center
14020 Torrence Ave.
Burnham, IL 60633
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center
6755 State St.
East Saint Louis, IL 62203
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center
509 Camp Jackson Rd.
Cahokia Heights, IL 62207
Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.
