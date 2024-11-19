FEMA Extends Application Deadline for Mid-July Severe Storms; Disaster Recovery Centers to Close This Week

SPRINGFIELD – Homeowners and renters who suffered damage or loss from the July 13 – 16 severe storms, tornadoes, straight-line winds and flooding have additional time to apply for federal disaster assistance.

FEMA has extended the application deadline to December 13, 2024, for residents in Cook, Fulton, Henry, St. Clair, Washington, Will, and Winnebago counties.

FEMA assistance may include grants for temporary housing, basic home repair or replacement and other disaster-related expenses, such as moving and storage costs, primary vehicle repair or replacement, essential furniture and appliances, medical and dental costs, and childcare costs.

The fastest way to apply for FEMA assistance is by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov, downloading the FEMA mobile app or calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply.

Residents can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply for assistance in-person. The remaining centers in Illinois will close this week.

The Chicago Lawn Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently on Wednesday, November 20, at 6 p.m.:

Chicago Lawn Branch Library

6120 S. Kedzie Ave.

Chicago, IL 60629

Hours: Mon. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Tues. 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Wed. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The following centers will close permanently on Friday, November 22, at 6 p.m.:

Burnham Community Center

14020 Torrence Ave.

Burnham, IL 60633

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Clyde C. Jordan Senior Citizen Center

6755 State St.

East Saint Louis, IL 62203

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Cahokia Heights Fitness and Community Center

509 Camp Jackson Rd.

Cahokia Heights, IL 62207

Hours: Mon. – Fri. 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For even more information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4819.