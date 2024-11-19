Bright Talent Announces Webinar on The Language of Finance – Essentials for HR Pros

Registration is now open for the free webinar on Friday, December 6, to help human resources professionals develop financial savvy and effectively speak the language of business

Registration now open for free webinar on Fri., Dec. 6, to help HR pros develop financial savvy and effectively speak the language of business

The language of business is typically rooted in, and measured by, the language of finance. We aim to empower HR professionals to more effectively use the language of finance in their communications.” — Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Talent, Inc. , a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free micro-webinar: The Language of Finance – Essentials for HR Pros. For HR leaders who want to have more influence in strategic business outcomes, two things are essential: 1) understanding the basics of finance and 2) learning to use the language of finance when communicating with other business leaders. In this webinar, HR executive and business owner Brenan German will share how HR professionals can become fluent in the language of finance to drive better outcomes, forge better understanding and secure buy-in from non-HR business leaders. Register now to participate in the webinar and live Q&A on Friday, December 6, 9:00 – 9:30am PDT.“The language of business is typically rooted in, and measured by, the language of finance – bottom line, profit and loss and other metrics,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “As HR professionals we have our own language and terminology that doesn’t always land or carry the same level of influence with business executives and decision-makers. With this webinar we aim to empower HR professionals to more effectively use the language of finance in their communications, because when their voices are better heard and understood by business leaders, important HR initiatives can be better aligned with the business outcomes they help to drive. And, ultimately, that helps HR get the budget they need,” German added.This micro-webinar will provide HR professionals with the practical tools they need to help them connect HR initiatives to financial metrics. German will demystify key financial concepts like profit and loss statements, cash vs. accrual and other essential terminology, while exploring how to bridge the gap between financials and people metrics to drive impactful decisions.The webinar will cover two key topics that are essential to developing and using improved business financial acumen:• Basic training – Get to know the profit and loss statement (P&L): understand the difference between cash and accrual, master the key words.• Bridging the gap – Utilize financials to understand people metrics and how to report to leaders on these metrics. Learn to use financial metrics to influence better HR budget decisions. Registration is open now for the live webinar : The Language of Finance – Essentials for HR Pros on Friday December 6, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. This engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.This session is designed for HR leaders with or without business finance experience, as it will discuss both the basics and practical ideas that lead to success. Also, it is an opportunity to ask questions to help one’s own development in this discipline.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at www.brighttalent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.