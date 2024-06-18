Bright Talent Announces Free Webinar Titled: Organizational Resilience – Buzzword or Competitive Strategy?
Registration is now open for the webinar Friday, June 28 on how to build a plan to develop and implement organizational resilience -- and where to get started.
As we learned during the pandemic and the intervening years, organizational resilience is multi-layered, and it requires the same strategic intention as go-to-market strategies.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free webinar: Organizational Resilience – Buzzword or Competitive Strategy? An organization that can thrive amid chaos is resilient. In this podcast-style, micro-webinar, Lamya Alaoui, a multi-faceted HR executive with extensive experience leading organizational transformation, will discuss how to build a plan for the successful development and implementation of organizational resilience. Register now to participate in the webinar and live Q&A on Friday June 28, 9:00 – 9:30am PDT.
“As we learned during the pandemic and the intervening years, organizational resilience is multi-layered, and it requires the same strategic intention as go-to-market strategies,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “This is easier said than done, and the lingering question of where to start can hamper the best of intentions. That’s why I’m excited to talk with Lamya Alaoui, as we’ll peel back the layers and reveal the secrets to successful planning for building organizational resilience.”
The webinar will cover two key topics essential to evaluating and developing an organizational resilience adoption plan:
• How to build? – Organizational resilience has many components, including operations, sales/marketing, strategy, and people. This webinar will specifically focus on people resilience, which starts with EHS, EI, succession, development.
• Where to start? – As you build your plan, organizational weaknesses will emerge that will help you build a priority list. The priority list can be the place to start, or it can be worked in parallel with the overall plan. Most important, the weaknesses should be dealt with early, so they don’t plague adoption.
This session is designed for HR leaders with or without organization design experience, as we will discuss practical and advanced techniques that lead to success. Also, it is an opportunity to ask questions to help your own development in this discipline.
Registration is open now for the live webinar: Organizational Resilience – Buzzword or Competitive Strategy? on Friday June 28, 9 – 9:30am PT. This engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.
About Lamya Alaoui
Lamya Alaoui is a multifaceted HR executive with extensive experience leading organizational transformation, designing and rolling out innovative strategies for people management within global enterprises across different sectors, such as defense, technology, and media. Her work spans four continents. She holds a BS in Economics from the Universite Hassan II Mohammedia, Morrocco.
About Bright Talent
Bright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at www.brighttalent.com.
