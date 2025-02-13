Bright Talent Announces Webinar on Scaling Your HR Career During Hyper Growth
Free micro-webinar: Scaling Your Career During Hyper Growth – A Case Study for HR Leaders, Friday, February 28, 2025 9:00 – 9:30am PDT
Register now, free webinar on Friday February 28, 9:00 – 9:30am PT to help HR professionals scale their own development for success in hyper growth companies.
“It takes a special leadership team and individual self-awareness to stay the course when a company undergoes rapid and sometimes chaotic growth,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “While scaling operations is a challenging change management project for HR professionals, it’s also an opportunity to scale one’s own development. Matt Hill exemplifies how to navigate both, and I’m thrilled to have him here to share his secrets for success.”
This webinar will cover two key topics essential to developing and growing within an organization:
• Curiosity – We are experts in HR practices, and we need to become experts in business operations as well. How can we learn continuously about business needs? What can we do to stay connected to strategic objectives? When should we proactively get involved to influence business decisions?
• Humility – None of us are built to be good at all things. We have innate strengths that we use to advance our careers, and we all have limitations. How do we become self-aware without being defensive? What can we learn from others? When to should we proactively seek out development opportunities?
Registration is open now for the live webinar: Scaling Your Career During Hyper Growth – A Case Study on Friday February 28, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. This engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.
