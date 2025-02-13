Bright Talent Announces Webinar on Scaling Your HR Career During Hyper Growth

Free micro-webinar: Scaling Your Career During Hyper Growth – A Case Study for HR Leaders, Friday, February 28, 2025 9:00 – 9:30am PDT Logo for Bright Talent, Inc., an HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges.

While scaling operations is a challenging change management project for HR professionals, it’s also an opportunity to scale one’s own development.” — Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free micro-webinar: Scaling Your Career During Hyper Growth – A Case Study for HR Leaders. To succeed in a hyper growth company, HR professionals must continually operate at the top of their game. It can be exciting, but long hours and aggressive timelines can lead to burnout or a feeling of falling behind. In this podcast-style webinar Brenan German welcomes Matt Hill, VP, Global Talent Acquisition and Engagement at Dexcom, who helped grow his company from 1000 to 10,000 employees in less than 10 years. They will discuss tips for success and best practices for HR pros to scale their careers during times of rapid change and company growth. Register now to participate in the webinar and live Q&A on Friday, February 28, 9:00 – 9:30am PDT.“It takes a special leadership team and individual self-awareness to stay the course when a company undergoes rapid and sometimes chaotic growth,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent. “While scaling operations is a challenging change management project for HR professionals, it’s also an opportunity to scale one’s own development. Matt Hill exemplifies how to navigate both, and I’m thrilled to have him here to share his secrets for success.”This webinar will cover two key topics essential to developing and growing within an organization:• Curiosity – We are experts in HR practices, and we need to become experts in business operations as well. How can we learn continuously about business needs? What can we do to stay connected to strategic objectives? When should we proactively get involved to influence business decisions?• Humility – None of us are built to be good at all things. We have innate strengths that we use to advance our careers, and we all have limitations. How do we become self-aware without being defensive? What can we learn from others? When to should we proactively seek out development opportunities? Registration is open now for the live webinar: Scaling Your Career During Hyper Growth – A Case Study on Friday February 28, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. This engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at brighttalent.com

