20th-Anniversary Celebration Held in San Jose

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gurnick Academy of Medical Arts commemorated 20 years last month at the school’s flagship campus in San Jose (Calif.) on Friday, October 25. Festivities marked two decades of instructing the next generation of the nation’s healthcare professionals.“Our new San Jose Campus embodies Gurnick Academy’s commitment to serving and uplifting the communities where we live and work,” says San Jose Campus Director Marc Feldman. “Through partnerships with local hospitals, long-term care and subacute facilities, outpatient facilities, community health centers, and the offices of local healthcare providers, we’re ensuring students receive the hands-on educational experience they need to give back to the communities we serve,” concludes Feldman.Moreover, the platinum event highlighted the Academy’s educational accomplishments. The celebration commenced by the Academy’s Chief Operating Officer, Burke Malin highlighting the school’s commitment to innovation and partnership with local healthcare organizations. “Given the pace of change and the current realities of the labor market, Gurnick is committed to developing deeper, more meaningful relationships with workforce development and operational leadership,” said Malin. “This creates flexible strategies around upskilling opportunities for employees, extensive access to current students, and a robust alumni network of imaging technologists, nurses, and other allied health professionals,” concluded Malin.During the event, tours were given at the new campus. Also featured was a video message from the San Jose mayor, demonstrations by department heads, lunch, and a live mannequin birthing simulation.“As we celebrate our 20th-anniversary, we recognize not only two decades of academic excellence but also the enduring partnership between the academy and the communities our campuses serve,” said Fred Faridian, Vice President of Campus Operations. “We are very appreciative of Mayor Matt Mahan’s message welcoming the move of our main campus and headquarters to San Jose. I am proud to stand alongside our faculty, staff, and the vibrant student body as we look to the future with optimism and commitment,” continued Faridian. “Together, we will continue to build a thriving, inclusive community that empowers the leaders of tomorrow.”In 2004, a fledgling school launched in the Bay Area. At the time, it had one classroom, 14 students, and a singular modality. Today, Gurnick humbly boasts six campuses across California, multiple accreditations, and an array of allied healthcare programs. The Academy’s offerings include more than 20 disciplines, and they have an online reach extending into Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Jersey, and Florida.Using a mission to “Integrate, Empower, and Achieve,” Gurnick has a student body of over 3,500 students. It confers certificates, diplomas, and associate and bachelor-level degrees ranging from imaging to advanced nursing, medical assisting, nuclear medicine, and more.~

