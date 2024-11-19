Holiday Favorite MEREDITH THOMAS Returns in Netflix’s ‘THE MERRY GENTLEMEN’ and Lifetime’s ‘MAKE OR BAKE CHRISTMAS’

Actress Meredith Thomas Meredith Thomas in 'The Merry Gentlemen' Meredith Thomas in 'Make or Bake Christmas'

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Actress Meredith Thomas is back this holiday season with two new rom-com movies, including the Netflix release THE MERRY GENTLEMEN and the Lifetime movie MAKE OR BAKE CHRISTMAS opposite Vivica A. Fox. Thomas spreads even more cheer with several returning Christmas titles available on Peacock, Great American Family, and Amazon Prime.Premiering on Netflix beginning November 20th in THE MERRY GENTLEMEN, Thomas takes a ‘naughty’ turn as the uptight boss lady Jodie, who fires Ashley (Britt Robertson) from her big city dancing gig which sends her back home discovering her parent’s small-town performing venue is about to go under. To save the venue, Ashley stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue starring Luke (Chad Michael Murray). But just when life and love look promising for Ashley, big city baddie Jodie returns.Then premiering December 1st on Lifetime, Thomas emerges ‘nice’ as the hard-working baker and single mother Sally in MAKE OR BAKE CHRISTMAS. When lifestyle mogul Leslie (Vivica A. Fox) aims to acquire the charming Sugar Bakers Bakery, she dispatches the dutiful Emma undercover. The only problem is Emma falls for the festive charm and friendly shop bakers, Sally (Meredith Thomas), Dave (Landon Moss), and Denise (Jackee Harry).Thomas also returns in several of her previous seasonal titles spreading even more holiday cheer. Audiences can catch her on Peacock in A Christmas in Vermont with Chevy Chase and A Christmas in Royal Fashion with Michael Pare, which premiered as ION Television's highest-rated movie in prime-time. Then, they can head over to Great American Family for A Royal Christmas Holiday and on Amazon Prime in her only Christmas horror film Night of the Missing.Originally from Utqiagvik, Alaska, about 350 miles above the Arctic Circle, Thomas likes to imagine she was born to make movie magic about the North Pole’s most famous saint. Over the seasons, Thomas has become a staple amongst the holiday movie scene with this year’s two installments raising her total to 10 Christmas themed credits. “Every time I get to be on set doing what I love feels like a miracle. But Christmas movies give me wings to keep on doing what I love,” Thomas shares.This quirky blonde beauty with girl-next-door charm and wit has become a television movie favorite to millions. Thomas is second only to Vivica A. Fox in the number of Lifetime Television Movies to her credit. With chops for both comedy and drama, fans can find her easily transitioning between her Christmas classics and her many thrillers, like Lifetime's The Wrong Blind Date and Killer Advice.In addition to appearing on screen, Thomas also stepped behind the scenes as the second unit director for MAKE OR BAKE CHRISTMAS. As a producer, she has made inclusion her passion. In 2018 she created a charity event called FYC Independents, giving a platform to underrepresented talent and helped lead to countless EmmyAward nominations and wins.Thomas is on a personal mission to foster hope, pursuing it through her charitable work for veterans, disabled children, voting accessibility, and blood donation as President of a Los Angeles area Elks Lodge for several years. She is a longtime public grade school mentor and an animal advocate, fostering through several rescues. Thomas was a founding director of the Cre Theater Company and Changing Perceptions, where she wrote, directed, and produced theater for blind actors.Follow MEREDITH THOMAS on Instagram: @meredithactress

