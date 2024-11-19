Lineal Announces Educational Partnership with eDiscovery Today

Lineal & eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on better ways of reviewing, analyzing & managing the vast amounts of data today.

Partnering with eDiscovery Today aligns with our mission to empower legal teams with the latest knowledge and strategies they need to tackle complex data challenges and advance the industry.” — Scott Sperry, Vice President of Revenue Growth at Lineal

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lineal , a global leader in eDiscovery and legal data intelligence, announced today an educational partnership with Doug Austin’s eDiscovery Today blog, the only daily blog for electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence trends, best practices and case law.The partnership enables Lineal and eDiscovery Today to work together to educate industry professionals on better ways of reviewing, analyzing and managing the vast amounts of data generated in today’s digital landscape to accomplish legal and business objectives.“At Lineal, we're redefining the future of eDiscovery by putting data at the center of every strategy”, said Scott Sperry, Vice President of Revenue Growth at Lineal. Partnering with eDiscovery Today, a leading resource for industry insights, aligns with our mission to empower legal teams with the latest knowledge and strategies they need to tackle complex data challenges and advance the industry.”“The rapid evolution of technology continues to create more data challenges for legal and eDiscovery professionals in organizations today” said Doug Austin, Editor of eDiscovery Today. “I’m excited to work with the Lineal team to educate industry professionals on how to leverage best practices and technology to enable organizations to maximize their legal data intelligence!”About eDiscovery TodayAuthored and edited by industry expert Doug Austin, eDiscovery Today is the only daily go-to resource for eDiscovery and eDisclosure professionals seeking to keep up with trends, best practices and case law in electronic discovery, information governance, cybersecurity, data privacy and artificial intelligence. Doug has over 30 years of experience as an industry thought leader providing eDiscovery best practices, legal technology consulting, software product management and technical project management services for numerous commercial and government clients. In addition, Doug has provided fresh educational content through his blogging to the legal technology community every business day for more than fourteen years containing case abstracts, conference reviews, industry happenings, leadership interviews and more.About LinealLineal provides data-driven eDiscovery and legal data intelligence services to clients worldwide. From regulatory investigations to complex litigation, Lineal leverages its award-winning Amplify suite to streamline legal workflows, reduce costs, and enhance defensibility. Now, with an expanded presence in China, Lineal brings these world-class services to the APAC market. For more information, visit lineal.com

