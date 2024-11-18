Courts in California hope engagement with tribal culture can keep members out of jail

A memorandum of understanding announced last week allows Yurok Tribe members convicted of certain crimes to have their charges dropped if they complete the tribe’s Wellness Diversion program. Those charged with low-level misdemeanor and felony charges are eligible, although acceptance into the program will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

