ICONIC MUSIC MEMORABILIA TAKES CENTRE STAGE ON DAY TWO OF LONDON AUCTION

JOHN LENNON - John Lennon’s Twin Amp 1

A TRUE PIECE OF BEATLES HISTORY: JOHN LENNON’S AMPLIFIER FETCHES AN ASTOUNDING $189,000, BREAKING THE WORLD RECORD FOR MOST EXPENSIVE VOX AMP EVER SOLD*

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Day Two of Propstore’s four-day live memorabilia auction brought music history to life, showcasing rare and iconic treasures from some of the world’s most celebrated musicians, with more than 350 lots selling for over $2.1 million.The highlight of the day was John Lennon’s legendary Vox AC15 Twin amplifier, the first amp used by Lennon with the Fab Four and one of the most significant Lennon items ever to hit the market. This historic piece, instrumental in shaping the band’s groundbreaking early sound, is regarded as one of the most significant Lennon artifacts ever auctioned. It fetched an impressive $189,000.Other Key Highlights from Day Two Include:(Prices include Buyer’s Premium)Noel Gallagher’s custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine guitar, praised by Gallagher as "the best guitar in the world,” sold for $283,500Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Thriller’ tour rehearsal jacket, autographed by Jackson, director John Landis, and costume designer Deborah Nadoolman Landis sold for $236,250Freddie Mercury's Screen and Photo-matched "YEL 4" Live Aid and Tour-used Piano Monitor Rig Flight Case sold for $74,812A set of framed “Beat It” lyrics, handwritten by Michael Jackson sold for $66,938The live auction, held at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly, saw more than 350 exceptional pieces of music memorabilia sell for over $2.1 million. With the outstanding success of Day Two, excitement builds for Days Three and Four, set to showcase over 1,000 rare items from film and television.Mark Hochman, Propstore’s Music Specialist, commented:“Propstore’s auction was a celebration of music’s cultural impact, with iconic items like John Lennon’s amp, Noel Gallagher’s guitars, and Michael Jackson’s Thriller tour jacket serving as reminders of music history’s incredible legacy. The passion from bidders around the world was inspiring, and we look forward to seeing more extraordinary memorabilia take centre stage in the days ahead.”The event has already delivered remarkable results, with the first day generating over $6.8 million in sales.Highlights from Day One included:Screen-matched Stormtrooper Helmet from Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) – $409,500The Marauder’s Map from the Harry Potter series (2001–2011) – $299,250Ray Harryhausen Archive’s Kali Lighting Stand-in Model from The Golden Voyage of Sinbad (1973) –$220,500.Bidding is available online and via telephone at https://propstore.com/liveauction # # #Notes to Editors:All prices inclusive of Buyers PremiumThe auction is now live at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/399 Dropbox link to images (copy and paste the URL into browser): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ki8vnsroqpg1f3vg4db0h/AAfugkBYW-sNEKT8uzEa3fc?rlkey=ihcsfjjdvu9ap1vbnijs4uk7g&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Widely regarded as the highest accolade for business success in the UK, the King's Award for Enterprise recognizes British companies that have excelled in innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.