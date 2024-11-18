Chris McGuinn Featured in Groundbreaking Podcast Episode on the Truth About Rehab and Alcohol Use Disorder Recovery

More Than 28 Logo

Chris McGuinn shares his journey of recovery in a powerful new podcast episode, offering insights on rehab, sobriety, and overcoming alcohol use disorder.

This episode is about removing the stigma around rehab and offering practical advice to those struggling so they can move forward with confidence and hope.” — Chris McGuinn

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chris McGuinn, addiction treatment advocate and founder of More Than 28 , is featured in a powerful new episode of the Through The Glass recovery podcast that explores the critical decision to enter inpatient rehabilitation for alcohol use disorder (AUD). The episode offers a raw and honest look at the rehab experience through the stories of four individuals, including McGuinn, who share their recovery journeys.In this groundbreaking episode, McGuinn and his fellow guests open up about their experiences in rehab, providing invaluable advice and insights for anyone considering inpatient treatment. They discuss how to overcome the overwhelming fear of entering rehab, what to expect during the process, and how to make the most of the experience to ensure lasting recovery.Episode Highlights Include:Telling your employer and family – Navigating the conversation about seeking treatment and how to garner support from those around you.The danger of comparing yourself to others – Why focusing on your recovery journey, rather than comparing it to others, is essential for success.Medically supervised detox – What detox entails and how it is critical in preparing you for recovery.The value of connection – The importance of building relationships with peers and counselors to strengthen your recovery.Giving yourself permission to put yourself first – Why rehab is a time to prioritize your health and healing without guilt.Facing and reconciling your past – The challenging yet necessary work of confronting trauma and past mistakes to heal.What does “doing the work” actually mean? – Understanding the commitment to fully embracing recovery to make lasting change.Life after rehab – Practical advice for transitioning back to your everyday life after completing treatment and maintaining long-term sobriety.Guests featured in the episode include Billie, a law enforcement professional and domestic violence advocate from Oregon, David, a man with over 20 months of sobriety who shares his healing journey, and Scott, a father and host of The Sober Heathen podcast who offers insights into his raw, real recovery process. McGuinn, who has worked in addiction treatment management and served as a policy advisor for the U.S. Department of Labor, brings his expertise and lived experience to the conversation.McGuinn’s advocacy for better addiction treatment options stems from his years working in the field, where he managed Intensive Outpatient programs and founded More Than 28 to promote longer stays and improved insurance coverage for those seeking treatment. He is passionate about helping people access the care they need for lasting recovery.“I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my story alongside these incredible individuals who have all faced their challenges with addiction,” McGuinn said. “This episode is about removing the stigma around rehab and offering practical advice to those struggling so they can move forward with confidence and hope.”About Chris McGuinn:Chris McGuinn founded More Than 28, an advocacy organization focused on improving addiction treatment, particularly by promoting longer stays and better insurance coverage for rehab. He has years of experience in the addiction treatment field, managing operations for Intensive Outpatient programs in the Washington, DC area, and has served as a policy advisor on opioid issues for the U.S. Department of Labor.

