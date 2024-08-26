Center for Autism & Related Disorders Celebrates One Year under New Leadership as Founder Earns Forbes Recognition

Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD)

Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh’s return to CARD sparks a remarkable turnaround, driving expansion into new states and creating more than 1,000 new jobs in first year.

Rebuilding CARD, restoring its mission-driven culture, and ensuring continued access to therapy for thousands of families has become the cause of my lifetime.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh PhD. BCBA-D

MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD centerforautism.com ) is proud to celebrate its one-year anniversary under the renewed leadership of its founder Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh. This milestone comes at a time of national recognition, as Dr. Granpeesheh has been named to the exclusive 2024 Forbes 50 Over 50 list, honoring her significant contributions to autism therapy and her tireless efforts to rebuild CARD.Dr. Granpeesheh, a pioneering figure in autism therapy since 1990, made headlines when she, alongside her business partner Sangam Pant, successfully acquired CARD at a court-ordered bankruptcy auction in the summer of 2023. After a five-year hiatus following CARD’s previous sale, Dr. Granpeesheh resumed her leadership role on August 26, 2023. Over the past year, CARD has made a remarkable comeback, expanding into three new states and hiring more than 1,000 new employees, a testament to the resilience and dedication of its leadership and staff.“In many ways, it feels as though we never left, yet the journey ahead is filled with challenges,” said Dr. Granpeesheh. “I thought my greatest professional accomplishment was behind me, but rebuilding CARD, restoring its mission-driven culture, and ensuring continued access to therapy for thousands of families has become the cause of my lifetime.”Dr. Granpeesheh's inclusion in the Forbes 50 Over 50 list underscores her leadership in the face of adversity. When CARD entered bankruptcy, court records show it was losing $2 million a month and had closed more than 100 CARD centers. Despite the daunting challenges, Dr. Granpeesheh felt compelled to act, knowing that the closure of CARD would mean the loss of vital services for 2,000 families and the livelihoods of 1,800 employees.Reflecting on her decision to come out of retirement, Dr. Granpeesheh shared, “The sense of accomplishment I feel now, knowing that I’ve helped save something so important, is greater than anything I felt when I first built CARD. We’ve preserved jobs, maintained access to treatment, and ensured that our mission lives on.”As CARD marks its first year under renewed leadership, the organization is poised for further growth and success. The commitment to providing high-quality, evidence-based autism therapy remains unwavering, and with Dr. Granpeesheh at the helm, CARD is set to continue its legacy of transforming lives and expanding access to essential services.For more information about CARD and its services, visit http://www.centerforautism.com About the Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD®) : The Center for Autism and Related Disorders (CARD) was founded in 1990 by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh and is one of the world’s largest and most experienced organizations effectively treating individuals of all ages with autism spectrum disorder using applied behavior analysis (ABA). CARD is committed to making a difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by autism by providing high-quality treatment based on scientifically proven methods. With locations across the United States, CARD continues to be a leader in autism treatment and research.

