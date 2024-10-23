All Ghouls Gala Set To Raise Money for Autism Care Today

All Ghouls Gala Autism Care Today Scan to BID

The 3rd annual All Ghoul’s Gala will return to its original Woodland Hills, California exclusive location to raise funds for Autism Care Today.

When people understand the overwhelming needs of families with children on the spectrum of autism, they give generously...The more money we raise, the more people we are able to help.” — Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, BCBA-D Founder of Autism Care Today!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The All Ghouls Gala premiered in 2022 and quickly became the Los Angeles Halloween Event of the Season. On October 26, 2024 celebrities, influencers, and those who support the autism community will once again party under the stars at an exclusive Woodland Hills location all to raise money for families affected by autism. Guests will be wined and dined in spooky elegance, with multiple screens available to watch Game 2 of the World Series. Costume prizes will be awarded for Best Costume, Most Creative Costume, Best Duo, and Best Group Costume. Autism Care Today (ACT) is the host of the event and all proceeds from the event will benefit their grants program.This year the event will feature a silent auction offering a wide variety of premium offerings, including luxury vacation get aways, jewelry, sports memorabilia, wine, tequila, spa gift baskets and gift cards for fine dining experiences. The silent auction is open to the public now and can be accessed here: https://aesbid.co/GHOULS24 The auction will close at 11pm PT on Oct. 26th, 2024.Proceeds from the All Ghouls Gala benefit Autism Care Today (ACT). ACT is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism be able to achieve their full potential.Since 2005, Autism Care Today (ACT) has given almost 2 million dollars in grants to families for things like safety equipment, insurance co-pays, assistance dogs, camp scholarships, communication devices and much more.ACT was founded by Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh, star of the popular Ask Dr. Doreen podcast. “When people understand the overwhelming needs of families with children on the spectrum of autism, they give generously. This is a party with a purpose. To date we have been able to give over 2 million dollars to families for the things they need and ask for. For one family that might be an iPad, for another family that might mean help with medical copays. In some cases it is for safety equipment to keep a child safe. We are committed to helping these families. The more money we raise, the more people we are able to help.” says Granpeesheh.Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here: https://thirdannualallghoulsgala.eventbrite.com About The All Ghouls GalaThe All Ghouls Gala is an adult Halloween fundraising event benefiting Autism Care Today (ACT) On Oct 26th, 2024, beginning at 7:00pm at an exclusive Woodland Hills location. Costumes are encouraged. There will be a costume contest, and devilish prizes will be awarded. Food, drink, fun and dancing will be amply provided in festive, spooky elegance. The World Series Game 2 will be viewable on multiple screens. Tickets to the All Ghouls Gala can be purchased here: https://thirdannualallghoulsgala.eventbrite.com The public is invited to participate in the event online silent auction by visiting: https://aesbid.co/GHOULS24 About Autism Care Today (ACT)Autism Care Today is a national nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to raise awareness and provide treatment services and support to families to help their children with autism achieve their full potential. www.act-today.org ABOUT ASK DR. DOREEN: Ask Dr. Doreen features world renowned autism expert Dr. Doreen Granpeesheh as she takes live questions from viewers around the world. Dr. Granpeesheh, BCBA-D, founded the Center for Autism and Related Disorders and has dedicated more than 40 years to helping individuals with autism lead healthy, productive lives. Dr. Granpeesheh is a licensed clinical psychologist and behavior analyst with expertise in the field of autism research and treatment. Watch Ask Dr. Doreen Live on Tuesdays at 1pm ET, 10am PT on the Autism Network, YouTube, Twitter or FaceBook. Or download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts. You can also Ask Dr. Doreen questions on TikTok.###

All Ghouls Gala, The Party with a Purpose

