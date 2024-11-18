Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A3000414

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

DATE/TIME: On or about 05/01/21

INCIDENT LOCATION: 17 Plain Street Apt. 3, Barre City, VT

VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency

ACCUSED: Joel Bonano

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/20/23 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault at the residence located at 17 Plain Street Apt. 3 in Barre City.

Investigation revealed that Joel Bonano, 32, has sexually assaulted a female at the residence who was under the age of 16 and was known to him. Additionally, it was determined that Bonano had provided the female with alcohol and marijuana.

On 11/18/24 at 1430 hours, Bonano surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/12/24 to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault, Luring a Child and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency. He was subsequently released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/24 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

Vermont State Police

Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

(802)229-9191