Berlin Barracks/Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A3000414
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)229-9191
DATE/TIME: On or about 05/01/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: 17 Plain Street Apt. 3, Barre City, VT
VIOLATION: Sexual Assault, Luring a Child, Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency
ACCUSED: Joel Bonano
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/20/23 the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at the Berlin Barracks began an investigation into a report of a sexual assault at the residence located at 17 Plain Street Apt. 3 in Barre City.
Investigation revealed that Joel Bonano, 32, has sexually assaulted a female at the residence who was under the age of 16 and was known to him. Additionally, it was determined that Bonano had provided the female with alcohol and marijuana.
On 11/18/24 at 1430 hours, Bonano surrendered himself at the Berlin Barracks. He was fingerprinted, photographed and issued a citation to appear at the Washington Superior Court Criminal Division on 12/12/24 to answer to the charges of Sexual Assault, Luring a Child and Contributing to Juvenile Delinquency. He was subsequently released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/12/24 at 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Det. Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
Vermont State Police
Bureau of Criminal Investigations – Berlin
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
(802)229-9191
