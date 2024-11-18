Update on Statewide Drought

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams today declared a statewide drought watch and elevated 15 counties to drought warning status due to a continued shortage of rainfall and declining levels of streamflow and ground water. Counties under the drought warning are Bronx, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Kings, New York, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester. New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

“Recent unseasonably warm weather and lack of precipitation have led to dry conditions for many counties in New York, resulting in Hudson Valley and New York City area counties being elevated to drought warning status and a statewide drought watch,” Governor Hochul said. “Across the state, local water restrictions and educating New Yorkers about how to help conserve water resources are crucial steps to help prevent a more severe shortage until conditions improve.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, “As our city and watershed continues to experience significant precipitation shortages, today, I’m upgrading our drought watch to a drought warning, pausing our Delaware Aqueduct repair project, and ordering our agencies to immediately implement water saving measures. Our city vehicles may look a bit dirtier, and our subways may look a bit dustier, but it’s what we have to do to delay or stave off a more serious drought emergency. We need New Yorkers to continue to save water, too, so we can water our parks and fill our pools this coming summer. New Yorkers always look out for each other. We are resilient and we will get through this together.”

There are four levels of State drought advisories: watch, warning, emergency, and disaster. There are no mandatory restrictions under a State drought watch. Under a drought warning, voluntary water conservation is intensified and public water supplies and industries are advised to update and implement local drought contingency plans. Local agencies make plans in case of emergency declaration. This will not impact any wildfire efforts. New York State encourages ongoing water conservation to ensure adequate supply for all emergency uses.

Following the declaration, the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) briefed the State Drought Management Task Force and federal partner agencies. A map of New York State drought conditions is available on the DEC website.

New York City issued a citywide drought watch on Nov. 2 after a historic lack of precipitation, ordering city agencies to update water conservation plans and prepare to implement them, and urging the public to help conserve water. Conserving water will slow the depletion rate of the stored water in the city’s reservoirs and can potentially postpone or eliminate the threat of a serious shortage.

To protect water resources, homeowners in regions under the drought watch or drought warning are encouraged to voluntarily reduce water use and follow these tips:

Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers or air conditioners to water plants.

Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks.

Fix leaking pipes, fixtures, toilets, hoses and faucets.

Wash only full loads of dishes and laundry.

Take shorter showers or fill the bathtub partly.

Install water saving plumbing fixtures.

Don’t run the tap to make water hot or cold.

Wash cars less frequently.

Visit the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s WaterSense for more tips on saving water indoors and outdoors. DEC has been a WaterSense partner since 2014.

Private Water Wells

For water wells that may be affected by drought, see the information and links below. Contact a registered water well contractor to discuss appropriate options for your individual situation.

Check that the well is dry due to drought and no other issues. Sometimes the solution is quite simple, like a broken valve or electrical issue. The only way to definitively tell if a well is dry is to measure the water level in the well.

Conserve water year-round to help prevent the effects of drought on water wells.

Consider adding a water storage tank to help get through dry periods.

Clean or redevelop existing wells.

Deepen existing wells or drill a new well. If drilling a new well, properly decommission the old well to protect groundwater quality.

State Drought Index

Drought watches and warnings are triggered by the State Drought Index, which reflects precipitation levels, reservoir and lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state. Each of these indicators is assigned a weighted value based on its significance to various uses in a region. The State Drought Index is attuned to the specific attributes of New York and may differ moderately from some national technical drought assessments.

DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey are partners in evaluating hydrologic conditions across New York State. In addition, DEC supports efforts by local governments and stakeholders to undertake water conservation measures based on specific local circumstances.

Wildfire Risk

The dry weather also continues to create wildfire risk across New York State, and on Tuesday, Governor Hochul announced a statewide burn ban to help prevent fire. The Hudson Valley and Long Island fire danger is at “very high” risk; the Catskill, Upper Hudson Valley/Champlain, St. Lawrence, and Leatherstocking areas are “high;” Adirondack, High Peaks, Lake Ontario, and Southern Tier are currently at “moderate.” Updated information about fire risk levels is available at DEC’s Fire Danger Map webpage.

Any outdoor fire can spread quickly, especially if the wind picks up. It is illegal to burn leaves anywhere in New York State. Brush of a certain size may be burned. See the burning regulations for details.

Campfires are among the top five causes of wildfires. While camping in the backcountry, New Yorkers are advised to:

Use existing campfire rings where possible.

Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves. Pile extra wood away from the fire.

Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials.

Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly.

Drown the fire with water. Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet. Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath.

For more water-saving tips, visit DEC's webpage. For more information about drought in New York, visit the Water Use and Conservation webpage.