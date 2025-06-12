Thursday’s Forecasted High Temperatures

Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers to stay safe this summer during periods of elevated temperatures. Higher than normal temperatures are forecast for New York City for tomorrow, June 12. The National Weather Service HeatRisk index forecasts potential heat risks for the New York City area which will impact most individuals sensitive to heat. In addition to the heat risks, an Air Quality Health Advisory is being issued for Thursday for the Long Island, New York City Metro, and Lower Hudson Valley regions due to fine particulate matter pollution caused by wildland fires in Western Canada.

“With summer almost here, New Yorkers should make plans to stay cool and safe, and sensitive groups should take steps to especially avoid potential health issues from high temperatures, humidity, and air quality,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to be prepared for periods of warmer weather, including making a preparedness plan and knowing the location of local cooling centers.”

New York State provides resources on the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services website to help residents stay cool and to help prepare for extreme heat ahead of the summer season. In addition, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation today released preliminary urban heat island maps to help communities plan and adapt to extreme heat in the future.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Governor Hochul, DEC, and our partnering agencies are working together to help protect the air we breathe, educate the public on how to prepare and stay healthy, and ensure resources are available to address extreme heat and other harmful climate impacts. DEC’s updated heat maps are the latest step in helping New Yorkers in disadvantaged communities and statewide better understand heat threats, inform climate solutions, support actions to address urban heat islands, and protect public health.”

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Extreme heat can have a significant impact on people’s health, especially older people. Take steps to stay cool ahead of the hot weather including installing air conditioners and locating cooling centers in your area that will be open. People should also familiarize themselves with the symptoms and treatments for heat-related illnesses. During high heat drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned space and out of the sun, monitor your local forecast and check in on friends and neighbors who live alone or may be at risk.”

New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Commissioner Pro Tem Randy Simons said, “Our New York State Park pools, beaches and spraygrounds are gearing up to help people cool off in the summer heat. Remember to always keep safety in mind for yourself and your loved ones while enjoying a day at the beach or the pool.”

Air Quality Advisory

An Air Quality Health Advisory for PM2.5 is being issued for tomorrow, June 12, 2025, for the Long Island, New York City, and Lower Hudson Valley regions due to the impact of smoke from wildfires in Canada.

New Yorkers are encouraged be “Air Quality Aware” and check airnow.gov for accurate information on air quality forecasts and conditions. Information about exposure to smoke from fires can be found on DOH’s website.

Staying Safe During Higher Temperatures

The dangers of hot temperatures can affect everyone, regardless of age, physical shape, or existing health conditions. The body works extra hard to maintain a normal temperature during extreme heat and, without taking proper measures, this can lead to heat-related illness or even death. Governor Hochul recently announced a suite of actions to help New Yorkers stay cool during extreme heat events this summer.

Pools and beaches at New York State Parks are available for swimming, dependent on location. Prior to making a trip, visitors should call ahead to the park they plan to visit or check the New York State Parks website for any updates as weather and water conditions may affect swimming status. Park status updates are also available on the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “As extreme heat events and air quality issues become more frequent due to climate change, it’s important that people know what resources are available to help them stay safe. Poor air quality can pose serious health risks, especially for people with asthma and heart conditions. New Yorkers can visit airnow.gov for the latest air quality forecast. Be alert for signs of heat related illness, like dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be life threatening. I also encourage everyone to keep an eye on one another and take action if you think someone is experiencing heat or air quality related illness.”

Learn more about heat related illness, including signs and symptoms and when to take action on the State Department of Health website here.

The New York state Department of Health’s interactive Heat Risk and Illness Dashboard allows the public and county health care officials to determine the forecasted level of heat-related health risks in their area and raise awareness about the dangers of heat exposure.

Information about what the public can do during hot weather and how to locate cooling centers can be found on DOH’s Extreme Heat website.

For a complete listing of weather watches, warnings, advisories and latest forecasts, visit the National Weather Service website.

To view the latest DEC air quality forecasts, visit the DEC website.

Implementing the Extreme Heat Action Plan

DEC today released preliminary Urban Heat Island maps to help communities better understand, plan for, and adapt to extreme heat exposures on the neighborhood level. DEC worked in partnership with the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and the Davey Tree Expert Company to help identify, model, and map urban heat islands, assess extreme heat impacts and responses, and support climate actions to address urban heat island effects and extreme heat, particularly where New Yorkers are disproportionately burdened by the impacts of climate change.

Links to the maps, as well as additional information and data, can be found on DEC’s Extreme Heat Action Plan webpage and posted at nys-heat.daveyinstitute.com/hottest-hour. Over the next year, more comprehensive heat exposure maps will be developed and released. Unlike the preliminary maps showing the single hottest hour based on past data, the final maps will incorporate both historical and future data based on climate change projections. The project advances a key action in the Extreme Heat Action Plan and advances a 2022 law signed by Governor Hochul directing DEC to study the impacts of disproportionate concentrations of extreme heat in disadvantaged communities across the state.