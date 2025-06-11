Campaign to Combat Subway Surfing

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a joint campaign between the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), NYC Public Schools (NYCPS), NYC Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and Queens native, professional BMX athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nigel Sylvester to fight subway surfing.

“Nothing is more important to me than keeping New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this campaign, young New Yorkers will hear directly from peers and role models about the extreme dangers of subway surfing and the message is clear: ride inside and stay alive. New York will continue to do everything we can to keep our young people safe on the subways.”

Based on research led by NYCPS and students at the High School of Art & Design, the MTA developed a new campaign featuring illustrated comics telling the stories of characters whose lives have been affected by subway surfing. Nigel Sylvester serves as the campaign’s ambassador and a positive role model for kids looking for safer, thrilling alternatives to dangerous behavior.

In addition to the comics, Nigel Sylvester and a group of students from high schools throughout the city recorded announcements explaining the dangers of riding outside of trains. Eight announcements, recorded in both English and Spanish, will be heard throughout the transit system beginning this week.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “Subway surfing is not a game – it can have deadly consequences that ripple across entire communities. I want to thank NYC Public Schools for their support in raising awareness about the dangers and implore parents to speak with their children about this serious issue.”

NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow said, “We are reminding young people that riding outside of subway cars is not only illegal, but reckless and dangerous. Working with local students to create a campaign that will reach their peers will help us challenge this life-threatening behavior.”

MTA Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara said, “Partnering with Nigel Sylvester allows us to reach a new audience and show kids exciting alternatives to subway surfing. And working with social media companies to take down videos of subway surfing is crucial in showing kids that a few likes on social media are not worth losing their life.”

The campaign follows several kids who face the choice of whether they will subway surf. Comic book panels depict each character at school, at home, and with friends. Later installments shift focus to the circle of people who are affected by the characters’ decisions, including their parents, friends, and EMS and MTA employees. Sylvester’s image appears at the bottom of every strip next to the campaign’s slogan and overarching message.

The MTA continues to work with social media companies including Meta/Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok to remove videos of people riding outside of trains. Year to date, more than 1,800 videos have been taken down.

Representatives from New York City Transit continue to meet with students and school administrators to ensure students are learning about the dangers of riding outside of train cars. The NYPD also has officers deployed at stations where subway surfing has been known to take place and makes home visits with young people who have been known to participate in subway surfing.

In September 2023, the MTA unveiled a multi-channel public information campaign against subway surfing in partnership with the New York Police Department, New York City Public Schools, and the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development. The campaign was designed and spoken by New York City teenagers – putting the youth voice front and center in a peer-to-peer effort to deter this dangerous behavior among young people.

New York City Public Schools Chancellor Melissa Aviles-Ramos said, “As a mother and a lifelong educator, I am deeply concerned about the dangerous trend of subway surfing among our young people. This partnership is exactly the kind of collaborative approach to reach our students with messages that resonate. Our students deserve every opportunity to thrive and grow into their full potential – and that means keeping them safe. I’m hopeful that this campaign will help more young people make safer choices that don’t put their lives at risk.”

New York City Department of Youth and Community Development Commissioner Keith Howard said, “Life is precious, and the death of anyone due to risky behavior deeply affects loved ones who have to endure the tragic loss of someone they cherish. Engaging in reckless activities like riding on top of a train is not only dangerous, but causes immense trauma, suffering, and grief to those left behind. Before making any decision that could potentially lead to a loss of life, including your own, please take a moment to consider the impact it will have on others. In support of Mayor Adams’ priority of eliminating subway surfing, DYCD joins forces with the MTA, NYPD, and New York City Public Schools to welcome aboard Queens native Nigel Sylvester—a powerful voice that can inspire young people to prioritize their safety and choose to ride inside and stay alive.”

New York City Council Member Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said, “Subway surfing is a deadly and deeply troubling trend that has already claimed the lives of far too many young New Yorkers. In response, I convened oversight hearings and brought together the MTA, NYC Public Schools, and high school students to ensure youth voices were at the heart of this campaign. By engaging directly with students and elevating peer-to-peer messaging, we are taking a more authentic, impactful approach to reaching our young people. I thank the MTA, NYC Public Schools, and Nigel Sylvester for their leadership — and I’m especially grateful to my colleague Council Member Kevin Riley for his partnership in this vital effort to protect and empower our youth.”

Professional BMX athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist Nigel Sylvester said, “As a proud native of Queens, I’m both honored and motivated to partner with the MTA and NYC Public Schools to raise awareness about the dangers of subway surfing—an issue that has deeply affected communities across our beloved New York City. BMX riding gave me a powerful outlet to express my creativity and dedicate myself to something meaningful. That passion ultimately led to my success as a professional athlete. I hope to inspire the next generation to explore sports like BMX as a way to grow, build discipline, and unlock their full potential.”