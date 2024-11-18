Shooting Investigation Continues In Howard County

November 18, 2024

(Elkridge, MD) – Maryland State Police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred early this morning on I-95 that wounded a 28-year-old man.

The victim is identified as Ronald Victor Garcia-Rodriguez, 28, of Laurel, Maryland. Garcia-Rodriguez was transported to the R Adams Shock Trauma Center where he is currently being treated for injuries sustained during the incident. He was the driver and sole occupant of a white 2014 Mazda2.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. today, Maryland State Troopers responded to northbound I-95 prior to Route 216 for the report of an apparent shooting. The victim called 9-1-1 advising police that he had been shot multiple times.

Upon their arrival, troopers located the victim, later identified as Garcia-Rodriguez, lying on the shoulder of I-95 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. No other injuries were reported on the scene.

Investigators believe the victim and the suspect were acquaintances. The preliminary investigation indicates an altercation may have ensued prior to the shooting that occurred on the highway. It is unclear whether the victim was inside or outside of his vehicle at the time of the incident. A motive has not yet been determined.

Maryland State Troopers from the Waterloo Barrack and College Park Barrack responded to the scene along with investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division and Homicide Unit. Crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division responded to process the scene for evidence. Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure and traffic detours.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding this investigation is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Waterloo Barrack at 410-799-2101. Callers may remain anonymous.

The investigation continues.

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov