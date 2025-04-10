MSP Leonardtown Weekly Press Release 4/10/2025

April 10, 2025

Lieutenant Krystle Rossignol

Barrack "T" Leonardtown

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 10, 2025

On 4/4/2024, Tpr Olayanju conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Melissa Kay Lively, 47 of Lexington Park, MD, suspected Cocaine was observed in plain view. Lively was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where she was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

On 4/8/2025, TFC Engleman conducted a traffic stop on Point Lookout Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Upon making contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Dante David D’Antonio Jr, 34 of Hughesville, MD, a pipe containing suspected Crack Cocaine was observed in plain view. Dantonio was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Possession of CDS: Not Cannabis and Possession of CDS: Paraphernalia.

The following people were arrested for Driving Under the Influence:

On 4/5/2025, Darren Joseph Fitzpatrick, 19 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores

The following people were arrested for Open Warrants:

On 4/2/2025, Donnie David Campbell, 63 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for Violation of Probation: Possession of CDS – Not Cannabis and Resist/Interfere with Arrest

On 4/4/2025, Nicholas Lee Kilduff, 30 of Charlotte Hall, MD was arrested by Tpr Oliva Flores for FTA: Driving without a required license

On 4/5/2025, Donell Davonne Rothwell, 54 of Lexington Park, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for FTA: Driving while license was suspended

On 4/8/2025, Leonard Michael Nelson Jr, 19 of Clements, MD was arrested by Sr Tpr Oyler for Child Porn Promote/Distribute x4 and Possession of Child Pornography x10

On 4/9/2025, Anthony Michael Terrell, 31 of Mechanicsville, MD was arrested by Tpr Phelps for First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and Dangerous Weapon-Int/Injure

