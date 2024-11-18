Macedon Technologies Named Best for Innovative Business Automation Solutions in AI’s Global Excellence Awards

Macedon Technologies, a leading technical consulting company based in Reston, VA, was recognized as a leader in Innovative Business Automation Solutions.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedon Technologies was recognized by Acquisition International (AI) in their annual Global Excellence Awards, winning Best for Innovative Business Automation Solutions in Virginia.

Macedon simplifies work by simplifying processes. Macedon Technologies provides both technical and business consulting, aiding customers in improving their business processes before and during the automation process. As the processes themselves are optimized, Macedon brings innovative business automation solutions to their customers through a variety of technology partnerships, including Appian, UiPath, and MuleSoft. These workflow software technologies combine to create powerful AI automation solutions, leading to intelligent business process automations.

“With our hybrid approach to problem-solving, we are proud to deliver real change for our customers and are honored to receive this award,” said Mark Garvey, Chief Operating Officer of Macedon.

Macedon has unique hiring and training practices that lead to small, multi-talented teams. “We call this More Than a Coder - small teams where everyone has the creativity, technical chops, and business acumen to drive successful workflow automations,” said Andrew Gramann, Vice President of Professional Services.

In honor of this award, Macedon is offering a free Workflow Performance Analysis (WPA) to new customers. This service involves two one-hour meetings over the course of a week, and provides a mapping of an existing workflow, as well as a recommended optimized version of the process with technology suggestions for appropriate steps. Click here to learn more. Offer valid through February 28, 2025.

About Macedon Technologies

At Macedon, we've been simplifying work and how businesses operate since our founding in 2009. We lead the way in Intelligent Automation solutions, looking beyond requirements, asking probing questions, and challenging assumptions to build the right tools for our clients.

We simplify success with our unique hybrid roles, our extensive service offerings, and our expertise. Our experts have completed over 600 successful engagements for over 100 clients, including Fortune 500 and other large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, and federal and state government agencies.

