Inclusive content leader pocstock opens global HQ in Newark, NJ with Ribbon-Cutting hosted by FREE from 106 & Park

pocstock's new hub in Newark underscores its dedication to increasing diverse representation in advertising, marketing, and artificial intelligence

NEWARK , NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- pocstock, the premier global stock-content company focused on inclusive imagery, is celebrating major milestones. As part of Audible’s Business Attraction Program , the company is officially opening its headquarters in Newark, NJ, and will mark this occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on Nov. 19, 2024, at 10 a.m. The event will be hosted by Marie “ FREE ” Wright, the iconic host of BET's 106 & Park. The event will feature a panel discussion with advertising industry creative leaders Walter Geer III, Chief Creative Officer at VML, and Patrick Bennett, Global Chief Creative Officer at Jack Morton, moderated by Bridget Esposito, VP, Head of Creative, Brand at Prudential Financial. pocstock’s new offices and content studio are located at 550 Broad Street in the heart of downtown Newark, a state-of-the-art property owned and managed by Fidelco Realty Group.“Fidelco is proud to welcome pocstock to our groundbreaking roster of tenants at the historic 550 Broad Street building,” said Kerri B. Levine, Principal at Fidelco. “pocstock’s tenancy exemplifies our continued commitment to transforming the neighborhood where established nonprofits and businesses can thrive and startups can grow.”The move to Newark comes on the heels of several major developments for pocstock, including the company reaching its fifth anniversary on Nov. 19, a successful $1.6 million seed investment round, and entering a global content partnership with Canva . And, there’s more on the horizon: pocstock is an emerging leader in ethical AI data and is set to unveil its cutting-edge AI platform in 2025, taking its commitment to inclusivity to the next level.“Our mission has always included changing the narratives — ensuring that the images, stories, and cultures of people of color are authentically represented in all forms of media,” said Steve Jones, co-founder and CEO of pocstock. “This move to Newark is more than just opening a new office; it’s a strategic decision to fuel our growth and expand our impact. We’re excited to be at the heart of an ecosystem that shares our values of community, inclusivity, and economic impact.”pocstock’s expansion and relocation to Newark are backed by a growing list of high-profile investors and partners, including 9.58 Ventures, a firm focused on funding diverse, disruptive companies. Fred Toney and Omar Sillah Co-founders and Managing General Partners of 9.58 Ventures noted, “pocstock is reshaping the marketing and advertising industries with its unwavering commitment to diversity, authenticity, and inclusion. Their vision aligns perfectly with ours and the athletes, entertainers, and influencers we work with.”pocstock’s move is also part of a broader effort to support Black-founded businesses in Newark, an initiative spearheaded by Audible’s Business Attraction Program. Launched in August 2023, the program is designed to attract thriving companies to the city, generate job opportunities, and provide vital resources for entrepreneurs who often lack access to funding and mentorship.“pocstock is exactly the kind of company we aim to support through our Business Attraction Program,” said Aisha Browne Glover, Global Head of Urban Innovation at Audible. “At the intersection of technology and diversity, pocstock is leading the way in transforming digital media’s portrayal of the dynamic spectrum of faces and cultures in our world. Their presence in Newark will be a catalyst for innovation and job creation, and we’re proud to support their journey.”As pocstock settles into its new headquarters, the company is more determined than ever to reshape how businesses approach cultural representation. With a newly launched content studio and a physical presence in Newark, pocstock plans to become a hub for creators, photographers, and innovators looking to amplify diverse voices in digital media.“We’re just getting started,” said DeSean Brown, co-founder of pocstock.“Newark is the perfect place for us to build a creative community, connect with like-minded individuals, and continue to push the envelope in terms of representation and inclusion. Our new office isn’t just a space; it’s where the future of diverse content will be created.”pocstock’s journey is one of grit, innovation, and a relentless commitment to authentic representation. The company’s expansion in Newark is a bold step forward, one that will continue to inspire and shape the future of content and data for years to come.For more information, visit pocstock.com

