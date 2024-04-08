pocstock Appoints Dr. dt ogilvie to its Board of Directors
I am honored to join forces with a disruptive, dynamic company like pocstock, and contribute directly to its expansion.”NEWARK, NJ, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pocstock, a global diversity content company that focuses on people of color, today announced the appointment of Dr. dt ogilvie to its Board of Directors. As a part of its strategic expansion, the company also revealed its newly founded Advisory Board.
pocstock, a global stock media company that centers diverse communities and people of color, today announced that Dr. dt ogilvie has joined its Board of Directors. A noted academic, strategist, author, and entrepreneur, Dr. ogilvie is the Professor of Urban Entrepreneurship & Economic Development at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), the founder of RIT's Center for Urban Entrepreneurship, and the co-sponsor of the first White House Urban Entrepreneurship Summit.
“Dr. ogilvie’s extensive experience at the highest levels of strategic leadership, as well as her academic and practical focus on entrepreneurship and economic development, make her the ideal addition to our board,” said Steve Jones, Founder & CEO of pocstock. “The company is at a crucial juncture in its growth, so I’m excited to partner with a leader of Dr. ogilvie’s caliber to provide strategic oversight as we chart our path forward.” In addition to Dr. ogilvie, pocstock’s Board of Directors includes Mr. Jones (Board Chairman) and DeSean Brown (Co-Founder & Chief Relationship Officer).
As a woman of color operating at the highest levels of executive leadership, Dr. ogilvie is looking forward to having a positive impact on the future of the company: “My entire career, in academic as well as corporate spaces, has centered around strategic management, collaborative economic development, and entrepreneurship. I am honored to join forces with a disruptive, dynamic company like pocstock, and contribute directly to its expansion,” said Dr. ogilvie.
The majority Black-owned, Newark, NJ-based company is in a period of growth. In 2024 it secured $500,000 in seed funding from 9.58 Venture Partners, bringing the company’s total funding raised to $1.4 million. In addition to closing that round of institutional investment and expanding the Board of Directors, pocstock has also created a new Advisory Board, which is composed of C-suite and senior-level executives from diverse industries. The Advisory Board members are:
Tara J. Agen: Global Head and VP, Marketing Effectiveness, HP (Ret.)
Adriene Fox: Director, Global Procurement, Norvartis
Walter Geer III: Chief Creative Officer, Innovation North America, VML
Rahsan-Rahsan Lindsay: Chief Executive Officer of MediaCo Holding, Inc., Owner of the iconic HOT 97 and WBLS in New York City
Gerard Marrone: Principal, Marrone Strategy
Richard Ortega: Chief Revenue Officer, Procare Solutions
Karen Pisciotta: Director of Community Entrepreneurship Programs, New Jersey Innovation Institute
Perri Richman: Chief Marketing and Sustainability Officer, Albireo Energy
Justin Thomas-Copeland: President & Chief Executive Officer DDB North America
Marie "FREE" Wright: Media Personality, Television Producer, and the first Host of Bet's 106 & Park
“The opportunity to serve on pocstock's Advisory Board continues my journey of promoting and elevating belonging and inclusivity,” said Tara J. Agen. “When individuals see themselves reflected in brand advertising and marketing campaigns, it further fosters that they are part of brands, products and experiences that value them."
“Upon hearing Steve's visionary idea prior to the inception of pocstock, it became evident to me that he was onto something remarkable,” explained Gerard Marrone. “Witnessing the evolution of this idea into a fully-fledged company and having the privilege to contribute to its next phase is truly exhilarating. The convergence of the right idea, timing, and team members is always a moment of profound excitement and opportunity.”
Advisory Board member Richard Ortega also shared his reaction to his new role: “I am thrilled to help pocstock on their journey to serve the creative community with authentic imagery of cultures typically not represented in generic collections of imagery. A critical component of creating opportunities for diversity to shine is enabling cultures to see themselves in new contexts. When a person can visualize themself in a new unique way, the door to new opportunities can open.”
CEO Jones has his sights set on taking pocstock global over the next couple of years. With the new board members in place, the company is poised to do just that.
About pocstock
pocstock is a diversity-focused stock content company that sits at the intersection of content, culture, advertising, and technology with a focus on positive images featuring people of color. Founded in 2019 by Steve Jones and DeSean Brown, pocstock partners with businesses around the world to develop content, strategies, and programming that unapologetically represents people of color.
For more information, visit our website www.pocstock.com, www.pocstock.ai, and our investment page on Crunchbase.
