Pocstock Raises $1.4M to Increase Diversity and Inclusion in Advertising, Media, and AI Technology
pocstock, a global diversity content company, secured $500K in a seed funding round led by 9.58 Venture PartnersFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE -- NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- pocstock, a global diversity content company sitting at the intersection of culture, technology, and media, secured $500K in a seed funding round led by 9.58 Venture Partners
POCSTOCK, INC “pocstock”, a leading, diversity-focused content company, is pleased to announce a significant, strategic investment that will propel the organization into its next phase of global expansion to become the world’s largest and most inclusive content company. With this recent round of investment, pocstock has raised a total of $1.4M in seed funding, and will be making key investments in opening new markets, content acquisition, and artificial intelligence.
“This first round of institutional investment represents a significant milestone for pocstock, and we are very excited about the growth opportunities it brings. Our team is fully dedicated to our mission to increase inclusivity in advertising and media, and we’re excited to have 9.58 Venture Partners in our investor community.” - Steve Jones, Founder & CEO
9.58 Venture Partners (www.958vp.com), founded by Omar Sillah, Fred Toney, David Vanterpool, and Deion Jones, is a prominent, Silicon Valley-based investor in emerging technology companies and has committed $500K in seed capital to pocstock for an equity stake in the company. This investment reflects a strong vote of confidence in pocstock’s team, business model, and potential for future success.
“There’s a reason pocstock was selected as an initial investment by 9.58 Ventures,” states Fred Toney. “pocstock is a company that’s reimagining the marketing and advertising industries, given its mission to drive diversity, representation, authenticity and inclusion, which completely aligns with ours and the professional athletes and celebrities.”
Sillah added, “As 9.58 Venture’s specialty is focusing on tech companies driven to transform health, sports, culture, and lifestyle, pocstock was a direct hit as its initial investment. Our target companies lead transformation via technology platforms, and that’s just what pocstock is doing.”
Key highlights of the investment:
Fueling Innovation: The capital injection will be used to develop an Artificial Intelligence platform that will enhance the company’s competitive edge, and provide customers and photographers with cutting-edge, diversity-imaging solutions.
Growth & Expansion: pocstock plans to expand its technology platforms, infrastructure, and operations into new markets, both domestically and internationally, to better serve its growing customer base.
Talent Acquisition: A portion of the investment will be allocated to attract top talent, helping the company build a stronger team to execute its vision.
###
About pocstock, Inc.
pocstock is a diversity-focused stock content company that sits at the intersection of content, culture, advertising, and technology with a focus on positive images featuring people of color. Founded in 2019 by Steve Jones, DeSean Brown, and Tamara Fleming, pocstock partners with businesses around the world to develop content, strategies, and programming that unapologetically represents people of color.
For more information, visit our website www.pocstock.com and LinkedIn, Instagram, and Crunchbase pages.
Chad Comiteau
POCSTOCK
+1 862-800-7137
media1023@pocstock.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube