Mizuho Americas Open Announces New Dates and Opens Volunteer Registration for LPGA Event at Liberty National Golf Club

Event will take place May 8-11, 2025 in Jersey City, NJ

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mizuho Americas Open, title sponsored by the US regional arm of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE: MFG), today announced the dates for its 2025 tournament. On the heels of World #1 Nelly Korda making LPGA history with six tournament wins in seven starts at the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open, and Rose Zhang capturing a historic victory in her first LPGA tournament at the inaugural event in 2023, the Mizuho Americas Open will take place May 8 – 11, 2025 at the iconic Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. In addition, the volunteer registration is open and corporate hospitality packages are available.“We are excited to announce the kick-off of the 2025 Mizuho Americas Open,” said Caila Roberts, Tournament Director at Excel Sports Management. “With memorable finishes at our first two tournaments, I’m looking forward to seeing what happens this year at Liberty National.”Volunteer packages, priced at $75, are valued at over $300 and include: An official volunteer uniform, admission to the tournament for the week, two weekly grounds passes for friends and family, meals provided per shift, and an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party.There is an assortment of critical on-course and behind-the-scenes positions available, such as marshaling, scoring, transportation, and hospitality services, among others, with volunteers receiving an up-close-and-personal experience while assisting a world-class, professional golf tournament. For more info visit mizuhoamericasopen.com/volunteer “The Mizuho Americas Open returns with its groundbreaking format, featuring the best LPGA players in the world competing side-by-side with the top-ranked junior golfers,” said Roberts. “We are confident this year’s Mizuho Americas Open will once again stand out as an elite event on the LPGA calendar.2025 corporate hospitality packages for the Mizuho Americas Open are available for both individuals and corporations seeking the ultimate entertainment experience. For those seeking to explore corporate hospitality or sponsorship options, please visit mizuhoamericasopen.com/partners “Our corporate hospitality offerings are perfect for individuals or corporations looking to entertain and experience the best of women’s professional golf, at a truly iconic venue,” said Roberts.LPGA Tour icon and Mizuho Americas Brand Ambassador Michelle Wie West will once again serve as Tournament Host, while participating in a full line-up of activities during tournament week. In addition to one of the strongest fields on the LPGA Tour, 24 of the top juniors in the Rolex AJGA Girls Rankings will also be competing at Liberty National, as the Mizuho Americas Open will concurrently host the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Invitational. This groundbreaking format creates an unprecedented week of education, mentorship, and access to inspire the next generation of LPGA Tour players.For information on volunteers and corporate hospitality please visit www.mizuhoamericasopen.com . Follow @MizuhoLPGA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for the latest news on the event.

