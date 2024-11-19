Dr. Barbara Tamulewicz Featured in the Fall Edition of Preferred Health Magazine

Patient Preferred Dentist 2024 Preferred Health Magazine Fall Edition 2024 Patient Preferred Dentist 2024

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed Dentist, Dr. Barbara Tamulewicz, appears as a Patient Preferred Dentist for 2024 in the fall edition of Preferred Health Magazine!

Dr. Barbara Tamulewicz, DDS has over 30 years of expertise in her field and has received this recognition for her dedication and ability to provide outstanding care to her patients year after year. Approved by her patients who applaud her expertise, bedside manner, and trustworthiness, she was first featured as a “Top Patient Preferred Dentist” in 2017 and was ranked #1 in Dentistry before millions of viewers on the Thomson Reuter’s Building in Times Square, New York City in 2017 and again in 2018.

She appeared on the cover of the prestigious, nationally and internationally recognized health journal, Preferred Health Magazine, 2020, on the cover of PHM’s Best in Medicine, 2021, and listed among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine, 2022. In 2023, she received the “Empowered Women in Medicine” award for her unwavering dedication to dentistry, educating her patients, and training future professionals in her field.

Dr. Tamulewicz employs the latest advancements in treatments including all facets of general and cosmetic dentistry, root canal therapy, crowns, bridges, veneers, implants, and oral surgeries. She specializes in removable and fixed prosthodontics, oral surgery, periodontal surgery, and restorative dentistry.

In addition to her private practice in Brooklyn, Dr. Tamulewicz serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor to New York Medical College residents and is affiliated with the Metropolitan Hospital Center, where she is also attending physician teaching operating room guidelines.

The esteemed doctor's successful career in dentistry began in 1995 when she graduated from New York University's Medical College. She then obtained her Doctorate in Dental Surgery and continued to complete her internship there as well. She completed her Fellowship with Coler-Goldwater Specialty Hospital located in New York, NY.

To stay abreast of the latest advancements in dentistry, Dr. Tamulewicz maintains professional memberships with the American Dental Association, and the New York State Dental Association- and is a Laureate of the American Academy of Dental Sciences.

Patients of Dr. Tamulewicz rate her five stars for knowledge, bedside manner, and compassion.

“I've always had a big fear of dentists. Meeting Dr. Tamulewicz has saved my life,” read a five-star patient review. “She has taught me that visiting the dentist doesn't have to be painful. She is very caring and will make you feel comfortable and safe.”

Another patient review read, “She is professional and kind, and the whole place is modern and extremely clean. If you’re like me and have anxiety just thinking about making an appointment, look no further.”

To make an appointment with Patient Preferred Dentist Dr. Barbara Tamulewicz, DDS please visit the office at 462 Bay Ridge Parkway- Brooklyn, NY,

or visit drbtamulewiczdds.com

