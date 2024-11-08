Dr. Carolyn Whitney, For The Children of Memphis Empowered Women in Medicine Regional One Health

Patient Preferred, Award-Winning Pediatrician

An award-winning physician, Dr. Whitney has graced the cover of the Top Industry Experts magazine, 2024” — -Preferred Professionals of America

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For her leadership and unwavering commitment to medicine, Patient Preferred Pediatrician Dr. Carolyn Whitney has been awarded the “Empowered Women in Medicine” recognition.

Dr. Whitney has over three decades of experience and is an award-winning pediatrician treating patients at Regional One Health in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Empowered Women in Medicine Awards is given to a select group of women physicians who have demonstrated leadership in their field, who are true beacons of inspiration to aspiring doctors – and who have continued to deliver excellent care based on their patient and peer reviews.

An award-winning physician, Dr. Whitney has graced the cover of the Top Industry Experts magazine, 2024. She has been featured in nationwide news outlets as an “Exemplar of Pediatrics,” - published as a Top Pediatrician in the Best in Medicine Edition of Preferred Health Magazine, 2019; and was first named a “Patient Preferred Pediatrician,” 2018.

Dr. Whitney is trained to meet the unique needs of children, through all their developmental stages, as they grow and mature. Patients are treated for all pediatric care including wellness visits and immunizations to more advanced treatments for ADD, Autism, Pneumonia, and Hernia.

A successful medical career began when Dr. Whitney graduated from Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1984. She then went on to complete her post-graduate training at Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan. Certified in Pediatrics by the American Board of Pediatrics, Dr. Whitney is an active member of the Tennessee Medical Association and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and Bluff City Medical Society.

When Dr. Whitney is not treating patients she shares her knowledge as an instructor of Nursing-at Primary/Public Health Department at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

To learn more, please visit Patient Preferred Pediatrician, Dr. Carolyn Whitney, MD at www.CarolynWhitneyMD.com

Dr. Carolyn Whitney is named a Top Industry Expert 2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.